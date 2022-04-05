Time’s up for fossil fuels as IPCC report warns ‘it’s now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe

A protest banner is displayed during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow last November. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

Oil, gas and coal have been given their notice as the world’s top scientists say only an immediate move away from fossil fuels will prevent catastrophic global warming.

In a “now or never” warning, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says the continued rise in greenhouse gas emissions must stop by 2025 at the latest.

A rapid and sustained reduction must follow, it said.

The way to achieve those emissions reductions is to target fossil fuels and the global dependence on them for heat, power and transport.

That means rapid replacement of oil, gas and coal energy systems with renewables such as wind and solar.

Proposed and planned new investment in new fossil fuel infrastructure also needs to be scrapped.

Subsidising fossil fuels with state incentives, tax rebates and exemptions must end.

Extensive electrification of transport and heat must take place.

Alternative fuels such as green hydrogen and sustainable biofuels must be developed at scale.

Cities and towns will have to be designed and built in ways to create minimum energy demands.

Industry will have to switch its materials to low-carbon alternatives, adopt low-energy processes and rapidly improve reuse and recycling rates.

Natural carbon capture will have to be scaled up through increased forestry and better land use.

Energy efficiency must become normal practice.

Consumers must be supported and encouraged to change their consumption habits and to walk, cycle and use public transport more.

These are among the key messages in the IPCC’s latest report, a 3,000-page document more than five years in the making.

The report echoes the warnings of previous reports that global temperature rise needs to be kept to 1.5C as beyond that point, there is too great a danger of climate change escalating out of control.

For a reasonable chance of staying within target, global emissions rise must peak within three years at the latest, fall by around 43pc by 2030 and then continue to decline until they hit zero.

“It’s now or never if we want to limit global warming to 1.5C,” said Professor Jim Skea, co-chair of the IPCC working group which collated research from hundreds of scientists for the report.

“Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

The report accepts there may be a role for evolving technologies such as carbon capture from fossil fuels in the future, but says they can not be deployed fast enough or with sufficient certainty to provide an opt-out from dramatic and urgent cuts in fossil fuels now.

It also says natural carbon capture, through increased forestry and green spaces, will help but stresses: “Land can not compensate for delayed emissions reductions in other sectors.”

Even if all the measures set out in the report are implemented, keeping temperature rise to 1.5C is not guaranteed.

“Even if we do this, it is almost inevitable that we will temporarily exceed this temperature threshold but could return to below it by the end of the century,” the IPCC says.

UN secretary-general António Guterres greeted the report with dismay describing it as a “file of shame” containing a “litany of broken climate promises”.

“We are on a fast ttrack to climate disaster,” he said.

However, the IPCC stressed it was still possible to make up for lost time in tackling the climate crisis.

It said the knowledge, technologies and finance were available to curb emissions now, halve them by 2030 and develop a zero emissions future.

It also said while emissions were growing, the rate of increase had slowed, the cost of solar and wind energy has fallen by up to 85pc in a decade, and many countries had adopted climate action policies which are strong on paper at least.

“There is increasing evidence of climate action,” IPCC chair Hoesung Lee said.

“I am encouraged by the climate action being taken in many countries.”

“There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective.

“If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.”

The report is the third from the IPCC since last August and completes a trilogy of major works focusing separately on climate change’s causes, consequences and solutions.

Representatives from 195 governments spent the last fortnight discussing the document before its release yesterday and have accepted its findings.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said the report underlined the need to radically and rapidly scale up global climate action.

“Today’s report clearly reinforces the message that the time to act is now,” the minister said.