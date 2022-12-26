Three adults killed, four children and woman injured in road collision in Co Tyrone

Three adults have been killed and a woman and four children were seriously injured following an horrific two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone in Northern Ireland earlier today.

The head-on collision occurred on a stretch of road between Cookstown and Dungannon shortly before 3.30pm.

Two of the dead were in one of the cars with four children.

The third adult who died was in the second vehicle.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it sent two rapid response teams and several emergency crews after receiving a 999 call at 3.29pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

A large section of the Dungannon Road is currently closed as forensic accident investigators examine the scene.

Four casualties, believed to be children, were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children while a woman was also rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital. She is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries

Forensic accident investigators are trying to determine the cause of the collision but the roads in the area were very slippery there today as temperatures plunged according to RTÉ News.

Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill expressed her deepest sympathies to the families of those killed in her Mid Ulster constituency.

“It is deeply tragic news to learn that three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured as a result of this terrible road traffic collision in Co Tyrone,” she said.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone expressed shock following the fatal collision.

“The community is devastated this evening following news of a fatal collision on the Dungannon Road,” he said.

"This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time.”