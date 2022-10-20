Thousands of Eir customers are still without landline, mobile and broadband services after Storm Armand swept across Ireland yesterday bringing torrential rain, floods and lightning strikes.

The first named storm of the season by the Portuguese weather service yesterday caused spot flooding across a wide swath of the country as thunderstorms rolled in throughout the day and into the early hours of this morning bringing heavy rain to many areas and prompting Met Éireann to issue both a Status Orange rain and Status Orange thunderstorm warning to several counties.

The entire country was also under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning until 1 am today.

A spokesman for Dublin City Council said up to 75mm of rain fell in the Co Wicklow area during the day with between 24 and 44mms of rain falling in the greater Dublin area through the course of the day, leading to “ significant road flooding throughout the city.”

Council crews were on hand from 4am on Wednesday in anticipation of the storm and worked till midnight to clear up flooded out roads, he said.

Fortunately there were no reports of flooded properties, he said.

Dramatic images emerged over the past 24 hours of lightning strikes across the country, including those of the Arklow Wind Turbine off the coast of Co Wicklow on fire which is believed to have been struck by lightning.

A spokesman for GE Renewable Energy, which owns the Arklow Bank Offshore Wind farm, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Our primary focus right now is on safety as we work with the (Irish) Coast Guard to keep the area safe,” he said in a statement this evening.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Eir confirmed the storm led to 2,495 faults reported on its landline, mobile and broadband services with 1,108 of these reported today.

"The areas most heavily impacted today are (counties) Wicklow, Carlow and Kildare. Storm damage earlier in the week resulted in faults across West Cork, Kerry, Clare, Mayo and Galway. Our open Eir repair teams will continue to work late into the evening and across the weekend until all issues are resolved and full service is restored,” she said.

The storm also caused ‘modest’ disruption to ESB networks, leaving pockets of customers without power today.

"With a Met Éireann weather warning in place until 1am last night, there have been a few relatively small power outages which our crews have been responding to as they arise,” a spokesman said.

"The scale of disruption on the network was modest and in line with past experience of similar yellow warnings. As of this afternoon, a number of small pockets of homes, farms and businesses in South Galway remain without power. Crews are mobilised and working towards restoring power to these customers this evening,” he said.

Real time updates are available on powercheck.ie, he added.

Meanwhile, Irish Water said the storm did not have a major impact on its services although some customers in South Dublin were left with low pressure or outages today and yesterday due to an unrelated burst water main.

“An eight-metre section of ageing pipeline was replaced Tuesday along with valve replacement works and water began to refill the network. Following reports of low water pressure, dedicated water service crews were again mobilised and having identified the cause, completed remedial works overnight to restore normal water supply to impacted customers as quickly as possible,” a spokesman said.

“The repairs were complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other services over the water main which had to be carefully excavated. To safely complete the repairs and minimise disruption to impacted customers as much as possible, an overnight water outage Wednesday night into Thursday was necessary, the repairs were completed throughout the night into morning under challenging weather conditions.”