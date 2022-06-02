Third warmest May in 123 years says Met Éireann

After an exceptionally cold May 2021, last month proved to be provisionally the third warmest on record

Last month was the third warmest May in Ireland in over a century for Ireland, according to provisional statistics from Met Eireann.

While May 2021 was “exceptionally cold” and the 17th coldest on record, May 2022 was the third warmest in 123 years.

The average temperature was 12.6C which is just under two degrees (1.9C) above the average of the years 1901 to 2000, and 1.3C above the average temperature for 1991-2020.

The warmest day of the year so far was recorded last Saturday when the mercury hit 21.1C at Shannon Airport.

The warmest May on record was in 2008 with an average temperature of 13C, while the coldest May occurred in 1923 at just 8.7C.

Met Éireann said the higher than average temperatures this May were due to “higher than usual overnight temperatures.”

According to the national forecaster, the difference in temperature between this May and last was due to the fact that Ireland “lay on the cooler northern side of the jet stream for most of the month, with persistent and slow moving troughs of low-pressure leading to above average rainfall in mostly cyclonic airflows.”

“By contrast, May 2022 saw Ireland positioned on the warmer southern side of the jet stream, with mostly southerly and westerly airflows. The air has been advecting over above average sea surface temperatures to the south and west of Ireland in the Atlantic. This has led to a relatively cloudy month with below average rainfall and above average temperatures.”

This spring was the sixth warmest on record with average temperatures of 9.8C – which was 1.3C above the 20th century average of 8.4C.

Although the air temperatures were warm last month, the amount of sunshine was below the Long-Term Average, (LTA) according to Met Eireann’s May Climate Statement released today.

However, some areas got more sunshine than others, including the Casement Aerodrome in Dublin which received 95pc of the LTA with 176.6 hours of sunshine while Shannon Airport received 97pc of LTA at 175.8 hours.

Belmullet in Co Mayo recorded just 139.1 hours of sunshine while Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford basked in 177.4 hours of sunshine.

But it was at Cork Airport that had the longest daily stretch of sunshine at 15.2 hours last Saturday.