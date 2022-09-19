The word landlord ‘near demonised’, says housing minister

The word “landlord” has been “near demonised” in public discourse, according to housing minister Darragh O’Brien.

His comments come as an unprecedented number of small landlords are selling up and leaving the market, seeing tenants scrambling for new homes in a shrinking rental market.

The Government is currently considering reducing the 50pc tax on rental income as part of Budget 2023.

The minister said there is a need for “good landlords” in the rental market.

“We have a situation in the private rental market which is untenable, in my view. We do need good landlords in the market too,” he said.

“We’ve had had a situation of published discourse over the last number of years that has led to a near demonisation of even that phrase, because we need good landlords in place that respect their tenants,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of a Focus Ireland report on homelessness, which Mr O’Brien said, has not contributed to this discourse.

“We need to take measures, in my view, in the upcoming Budget, that will help to maintain as many of those private tenancies as possible whilst we’re building up the public housing stock.”

He said the Government is examining measures which will “arrest” the exit of landlords from the rental market.

Minister O’Brien said he has given direction to local authorities to buy up homes which are being sold by landlords where tenants receive the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

He also said the State spending €1bn on HAP and Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) will continue under the next Budget.

Opposition politicians have called for the high amounts of taxpayer money spent on the two payments to be used for other services.

“Anyone who calls for HAP to be scrapped is not telling the truth in so far as to how we’re going to support those 60,000 household that require that direct intervention,” he said.

The minister has also indicated supports for renters in the upcoming Budget, which may take form as a tax credit.

Mr O’Brien said he is in favour of extending Help to Buy, a costly support for first time buyers which Government sources have indicated will be made more targeted in the Budget following an independent review.

He was speaking as Focus Ireland published a report on how homelessness can be tackled.

The report states the shortage of housing is the “primary cause” of homelessness and homelessness services “need improvement”.

Among its recommendations, the report says Ireland should adopt a “broader” definition of homelessness as it “de-emphasise individual factors” as to why people become homeless.