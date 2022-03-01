The Trócaire box is back and seeking help for families hit by Covid and climate change

After her husband died, Thandekile struggled to provide food for her two children, Nomatter (11) and Forward (8) (Photo Credit: Cynthia R Matonhodze)

The box is back and this year Trócaire is using it to collect money for communities hit by the twin calamities of Covid-19 and climate change.

The aid agency’s annual Lenten collection campaign was badly hit last year and in 2020 because of the pandemic, meaning many homes were without their Trócaire box for the first time in almost 50 years.

With restrictions lifted, it is distributing 700,000 boxes to homes, schools and churches this week and is asking people to donate to help families in Zimbabwe.

The story on this year’s box features the family of Thandekile, a 31-year-old widow and mother of Nomatter, 11, and Forward, 8, who were devastated when husband and dad, Donovan, died of Covid.

Donovan had gone to South Africa to search for work to support the family after successive droughts and heavy rainfall ruined their crops and made it increasingly hard to survive on the land in their southern Zimbabwe home.

Caoimhe de Barra, Trócaire’s chief executive, said their story illustrated the challenges set out in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published on Monday which warned that almost half the world’s population were already highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The overwhelming majority are in developing countries which have contributed least to global warming but are being hit with the most severe effects.

“In Zimbabwe, the evidence of climate change is extremely overwhelming with droughts and cyclones affecting families’ ability to grow food and access clean water,” Ms de Barra said.

“According to the World Food Programme, 63pc of the Zimbabwe population of over 15 million live under the poverty line.

“Before the Covid-19 outbreak, 7.7m Zimbabweans faced food shortages after a drought and cyclone in 2019, and ongoing drought in the last year has exacerbated the situation.”

Trócaire box donations this year will go to Thandekile’s home district, Matobo, where families are being assisted through the current crisis and work is under way to try to improve their long-term food security.

Local Trócaire supported staff are also running Covid prevention and vaccination programmes.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to a collection box and would like to have one for use until Easter can order one directly from the Trócaire website.