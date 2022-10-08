| 7.4°C Dublin

The retrofit dilemma: what does it cost to make your home energy efficient?

Householders who carry out expensive home retrofits have slashed their energy bills and increased their properties’ value. But are the initial costs prohibitive for most?

Homes with the highest energy ratings are selling for 12pc more. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre
'By having a heat pump, it is always warm': Connor Barry with his wife Joanne and their children Mary [4], twins Jack and Tom [11] and dog Cuba in Killester, Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath
'It has made a huge difference': Pat Ryan with his son Eddie (3) at their home in Claregalway, Co Galway, following a retrofit. Photo by Ray Ryan
Dr Oliver Kinnane from UCD says research has found that heat pumps are less efficient than manufacturers claim Expand
What it can cost: The estimate for Caroline O'Doherty's retrofit. Graphic by Gabriel Bruton

Homes with the highest energy ratings are selling for 12pc more. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre

Homes with the highest energy ratings are selling for 12pc more. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre

&lsquo;By having a heat pump, it is always warm&rsquo;: Connor Barry with his wife Joanne and their children Mary [4], twins Jack and Tom [11] and dog Cuba in Killester, Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

‘By having a heat pump, it is always warm’: Connor Barry with his wife Joanne and their children Mary [4], twins Jack and Tom [11] and dog Cuba in Killester, Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

&lsquo;It has made a huge difference&rsquo;: Pat Ryan with his son Eddie (3) at their home in Claregalway, Co Galway, following a retrofit. Photo by Ray Ryan

‘It has made a huge difference’: Pat Ryan with his son Eddie (3) at their home in Claregalway, Co Galway, following a retrofit. Photo by Ray Ryan

Dr Oliver Kinnane from UCD says research has found that heat pumps are less efficient than manufacturers claim

Dr Oliver Kinnane from UCD says research has found that heat pumps are less efficient than manufacturers claim

What it can cost: The estimate for Caroline O&rsquo;Doherty&rsquo;s retrofit. Graphic by Gabriel Bruton

What it can cost: The estimate for Caroline O’Doherty’s retrofit. Graphic by Gabriel Bruton

Homes with the highest energy ratings are selling for 12pc more. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Incentives to make your home more energy efficient have never seemed greater — and saving the planet is just one of them. A survey published this week showed higher energy ratings can raise a property’s value by as much as €60,000. And as gas and electricity prices soar, any measure that reduces bills is welcome. There is one big catch, though, and that’s the upfront cost of a deep retrofit.

Susan Andrews, an expert at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), estimates the cost of a comprehensive home energy upgrade at between €50,000 and €70,000, with a grant reducing this by €27,000. This is based on an average semi-detached home built in the 1980s with about 100sqm of floor space and an E2 energy rating.

