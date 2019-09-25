Greta Thunberg has addressed the online abuse she has received since speaking out about the impact of climate change.

'The haters are as active as ever' - Greta Thunberg addresses internet trolling in wake of UN speech

Less than a week after giving an impassioned speech at the United Nations in New York, the 16-year-old has endured thousands of abusive comments from online trolls.

Here we go again...

As you may have noticed, the haters are as active as ever - going after me, my looks, my clothes, my behaviour and my differences.

They come up with every thinkable lie and conspiracy theory. (Thread->) pic.twitter.com/5rS2VpZj00 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019

Even US President Donald Trump penned a sarcastic tweet shortly after she made international headlines.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see,” he wrote.

Greta, who has Aspergers Syndrome, has now taken to Twitter to hit back at the negative comments.

“Here we go again... As you may have noticed, the haters are as active as ever - going after me, my looks, my clothes, my behaviour and my differences,” she said.

“They come up with every thinkable lie and conspiracy theory.

“It seems they will cross every possible line to avert the focus, since they are so desperate not to talk about the climate and ecological crisis. Being different is not an illness and the current, best available science is not opinions - it’s facts.

“I honestly don’t understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead. I guess they must simply feel so threatened by us.”

The young climate activist advised people not to waste their time giving the online trolls any more attention.

“The world is waking up. Change is coming whether they like it or not. See you in the streets this Friday.”

