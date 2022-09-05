The energy crisis: From windfall taxing to alternative fuels – what are our options as winter approaches?

AS the energy crisis deepens, calls for a radical response from the Government are growing.

Among the demands from an increasingly alarmed public are for a grab on electricity company profits, a return to industrial peat cutting, and a plan to build nuclear power plants.

European energy ministers meet in Brussels this Friday to try to hammer out a collective approach for all member states.

But what are the measures likely to emerge and what additional options does Ireland have?

Financial

Throwing money at the problem is the most tempting, and crowd-pleasing, response and the Government has indicated it will be flashing the cash come budget day in a few weeks’ time.

A “once-off” universal electricity rebate of €200 applied to bills earlier this year is expected to be repeated but at a higher rate, and something similar is planned for small businesses.

The fuel allowance for low-income households is to be increased and various other cost-of-living supports, such as reduced public transport fares, are expected.

Fiscal

Understandably, there is pressure for companies profiting from the crisis to pay some of their windfall earnings back to the consumer.

Companies that don’t use gas to generate electricity are doing well out of the current situation as they don’t have to buy expensive gas but they can still charge the rocketing prices for their power.

Read More

That’s because of an EU-wide system called ‘marginal pricing’ designed to allow clean energy companies maximise their profits so as to encourage more firms to move away from fossil fuels and invest in renewables.

The Government here has been warned off imposing a windfall tax by power companies and energy analysts concerned that such a move would put the industry off investing in badly needed renewables here.

Expand Close Reducing our time spent in the shower is now recommended to save on energy. Photo: Andrey Volokhatiuk / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reducing our time spent in the shower is now recommended to save on energy. Photo: Andrey Volokhatiuk

The argument goes that firms make investment decisions based on what they know of a country’s taxation policies and regulatory environment and altering those certainties even on a temporary basis is bad for business.

It is not a watertight argument though. The firms didn’t know they were in a for a windfall and they seem to have adjusted to that surprise admirably.

It is expected the Government will introduce some sort of modest profit clawback mechanism in the budget.

Alternative fuels

As scarcity of gas, due mainly to the war in Ukraine and Russia’s restriction of supplies, is the main cause of the current crisis, there are predictable calls for greater use of other forms of energy.

Wind is doing a good job today, producing almost 60pc of the electricity in use up to midday, allowing gas-generated electricity to remain at 28pc, with the rest made up mainly by coal, hydro and peat (the Edenderry power station has permission to co-fire residual stocks of peat with biomass to the end of next year).

However. over the past relatively calm week, we relied on gas for 61pc of our electricity generation. Renewables produced just under 18pc – not much more than coal which delivered 14.5pc.

Plans are in place to dramatically increase wind energy, via offshore turbines, but those projects are all at least five years out.

We could use some more coal at Moneypoint. The coal-burning power plant is not at full capacity, but it is the dirtiest, most carbon-intensive fuel and flies in the face of every bit of climate action policy and legislation we have.

Expand Close Returning to large-scale stripping of the peatlands is not a viable option. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Returning to large-scale stripping of the peatlands is not a viable option. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Returning to large-scale stripping of the peatlands is arguably an even worse option given what we know of the immense value of our most effective natural carbon sinks and how decimated they already are.

Much debate has focused on approval for an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal to ship in gas from far overseas and so widen the supply sources beyond the overland and undersea pipelines.

A proposal by New Fortress Energy and Shannon LNG is awaiting a planning decision from An Bord Pleanála but, as it stands, it would be against official Government policy and it would be at least 2027 before it could be built and operational.

As for nuclear power, it would require a change of law, is hugely costly and the technology for the kind of small-scale reactor suitable for the Irish energy system is not yet sufficiently refined.

Some analysts warn it would be 20-30 years before a plant could realistically be deployed here.

Behaviour

For months, governments and energy experts have been urging “reduce your use” style campaigns to encourage energy efficiency but “shorter shower” type pleas have met with derision.

They’re getting serious now, though, with countries bringing in limits on air conditioning, introducing lights-out policies in public buildings and lowering heating levels in other public spaces.

Much debate has focused on approval for an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal to ship in gas from far overseas

Something similar is signalled here and while we have yet to see the details, there is awareness in Government that the public sector has to lead by example.

That still leaves the thorny issue of our biggest power-guzzling sector, however. A move to curtail data centres would be popular and, while difficult from a policy point of view, some visible action may have to be taken.

Brussels

When all else fails, stalls or proves ineffective, the EU can be relied on to come up with measures that governments can then claim they were forced to implement.

Brussels is looking at imposing a price cap on those electricity producers who are not reliant on gas – a sort of windfall tax before the windfall falls.

It is also looking at the marginal pricing system to see if it might be changed without upsetting the all-important investors too much.

Various subsidies, bail-outs and other supports are also under consideration as well as interventions in the power trading market where big money is to be made by those who accurately predict the peaks and drops in gas prices.

Ireland will be party to the talks on Friday.

System change

Too radical for the coalition to contemplate, some commentators say there is nevertheless an argument for examining the possibility of nationalising energy production, or making energy a basic right – like water – and providing a certain essential amount free.

But arguably the most radical approach would be to stick firmly to current commitments to complete the energy transition to clean, free, domestically sourced renewables - because when this emergency is over, the climate crisis and the even greater upheaval it will cause to global markets, politics, peace and security, is waiting just around the corner.



