‘The clock is ticking loudly’ – focus on farming and methane emissions as UN looks to speed up climate action

Methane from cows has a more powerful warming effect than CO2. Photo: Stock image

The spotlight on methane cuts as an emergency climate action measure is intensifying as the latest UN report warns current action plans put temperature rise on track to hit at least 2.7 degrees.

The UN Emissions Gap report says latest commitments by countries signed up to the Paris Climate Agreement could collectively take 7.5pc off annual greenhouse gas emissions in 2030.

That’s a best-case scenario. Many of those commitments are loose and are not enshrined in formal policies.

Even then, their combined effort would fall short of the 30pc cut needed to keep temperatures rising 2C and the 55pc needed to maintain levels at 1.5 degrees.

Average global temperatures have risen by around 1.1 degrees with devastating impacts on weather patterns, extreme weather events, ice melt and sea level rise in many countries.

Scientists warn that every incremental rise will make things worse.

The Emissions Gap report says pledges by countries to become ‘net zero’ by 2050 – a commitment made by Ireland in the Climate Act – could make a real difference.

But while 49 countries, plus the EU, have pledged a net zero target, only 11 countries have made it law.

“Current plans are vague,” the report’s authors said.

Inger Andersen, director of the UN Environment Programme, said the report was yet another reminder of how time for meaningful action was running out.

“Climate change is no longer a future problem. It is a now problem,” she said.

“To stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, we have eight years to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions.

“Eight years to make the plans, put in place the policies, implement them and ultimately deliver the cuts. The clock is ticking loudly.”

The crisis has brought a new focus on the role of methane in global warming and as a possible quick fix.

Methane is produced from the oil and gas industry, from the decomposition of landfills and, most importantly from Ireland’s perspective, from farming, particularly dairy.

Carbon dioxide is the most prevalent greenhouse gas and the most harmful in the long-term as it survives in the atmosphere and continues warming for up to 1,000 years.

Methane’s warming effect is much more powerful but it only lingers in the atmosphere for about 12 years so it has generally been treated as a secondary concern.

But scientists are now moving towards the view that a rapid reduction in methane might give a short-term reprieve to give countries time to take lasting action on carbon dioxide.

“There is huge potential for large cuts in methane emissions from the oil and gas, waste and agriculture sectors,” the report says.

“The gas has a global warming potential over 80 times that of carbon dioxide over a 20-year horizon.

“It also has a shorter lifetime in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide – only 12 years, compared to up to hundreds for CO2 – so cuts to methane will limit temperature increase faster than cuts to CO2.”

Methane concentrations in the atmosphere are now 260pc higher than in pre-industrial times.

The report says 40pc of it is from agriculture, three-quarters of that from livestock and manure management and one quarter from rice.

It notes that it would be difficult to achieve methane cuts in agriculture “without changing diets at the global or regional levels”.

But it also says that emissions from agriculture are rising and continued to rise even during the pandemic when most other economic activity was reduced. Developing high-yielding livestock and methane-reducing feedstuffs, the report says, could help cut emissions of the gas, but adds: “Substantial mitigation of livestock-related methane could be achieved through widespread changes in human dietary choices.

“The magnitude of agricultural methane emissions suggests that agriculture should receive more attention than it currently does in methane mitigation strategies, and that strategies that include changes in consumption through a food systems approach will need to be considered.”