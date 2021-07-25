Charlie Elliott from Newtownmountkennedy Co Wicklow finds the water at Sandymount strand a little cool, despite the hot weather PIC Frank McGrath

Wave goodbye to the heatwave, as wetter weather is on the way.

While this afternoon will be dry and sunny around most of the country, with highest temperatures of 27 to 28C, the coming week will bring unsettled weather, and heavy or thundery showers.

Some isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop as early as today in the west of the country.

Those who have been praying for relief from the heat will be happy to hear that lowest temperatures tonight are predicted to be 11 to 15C.

Next week, temperatures will be near to average for the time of year, according to Met Eireann.

“Tomorrow, Monday, will bring showery outbreaks of rain to the western half of the country through the morning and afternoon, spreading eastwards in the evening. There will be heavy or thundery bursts at times which may lead to spot flooding,” they said.

Highest temperatures will be 19 to 23C generally, and it will be cooler in the far west and northwest with highs of 17 or 18C, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Tuesday will have some bright spells to start, but will turn cloudy, and scattered showers will spread across the country, “turning heavier and more frequent as the day goes on with occasional thundery bursts bringing risks of localised flooding”. Highest temperatures will be 16 to 20C.

Wednesday will be cooler again, only reaching 15 to 19C, and will bring a mix of sunny spells and heavy, possibly thundery showers.

Heading into Thursday, Met Eireann predicts a “largely cloudy day with showery rain moving southeastwards across the country, occasionally turning heavy”, and a “quite breezy” westerly wind that will keep temperatures at 15 to 19 degrees.

Friday and the following weekend will remain generally unsettled and showery, with temperatures in the mid to high teens.



