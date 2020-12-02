Temperature in Ireland above normal for 10th year in row

So far 2020 has been a record-breaking year here with the wettest February in 50 years followed by the driest spring ever in many areas. PHOTO: Getty

IRELAND is on course for a tenth consecutive year of above normal temperatures while the world is having its third warmest year and its hottest decade on record.

The impacts of climate change are laid bare in simultaneous reports from Met Eireann and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

So far 2020 has been a record-breaking year here with the wettest February in 50 years followed by the driest spring ever in many areas.

Met Éireann says the extremes, which saw severe flooding followed by drought conditions and water restrictions, are expected to become more common as climate change disrupts long-standing weather patterns.

“This year is a glimpse into the future and the type of weather we can more of from now on with all the implications that has for water management, flooding, fresh water supplies and agriculture,” said senior climatologist Keith Lambkin.

While this year is the tenth in a row of above normal temperatures in Ireland, the change is even more dramatic as 19 out of the 20 years of this century have been abnormally warm.

The trend was only interrupted by the big freeze of 2010. Not even the prolonged snow of 2018 was severe enough to counteract the warmer than normal average temperature that year.

Among the most notable weather events this year was Storm Brendan in January followed by a sustained deluge in February when 252pc of normal rain amounts fell and 16 of Met Éireann’s core network of 25 stations logged their wettest February on record.

By contrast, only 58pc of normal rain amounts fell during the spring, leaving the East with its driest spring on record.

Four stations, in Westmeath, Roscommon, Claremorris and Dublin had their highest May temperature on record, the mercury rising to 26.8 °C in Roscommon.

Several wind records were broken during Storm Ellen in August, including for sustained wind and gust strengths and a low pressure drop. A record high pressure surge was logged at Malin Head, Donegal in March.

The WMO’s statement on global climate also reveals increasing extreme events due to global warming. It says 2011-2020 is on track to be the warmest decade on record while 2020 had a record number of hurricanes in the Atlantic, unprecedented damage by wildfires and severe floods.

Keith Lambkin said the global temperatures this year were of particular concern because they ran contrary to expectations.

“This year is a ‘la nina’ year when cold water rises from deep in the ocean and there is a cooling influence and still it’s the third warmest. The warmest was 2016, an ‘el nino’ year when ocean temperature is typically warmer,” he said.

“La nina should have had more of an effect this year than it did but the kind of change we’re seeing at this stage is like a train going too fast. You apply the brakes but it keeps on going.”

He said the science may be complex but the message was simple . “To reduce the extremes, we must reduce the warming.”





Online Editors