Teenage climate activists take over Seanad to press politicians for policy change

Orna O’Brien takes a selfie with her fellow Foróige representatives, Finlay Thomson, Mae Weir, Sarah Aitken, Mary Osubor Kennedy and Maude Cullen-Mouze outside Leinster House prior to addressing the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action in the Seanad. Picture: Maxwells

TEENAGE activists, more familiar with the footpath outside Leinster House, were brought inside the gates today to have their say on climate policy.

The students told TDs and senators they feared for the future and said politicians must try harder to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

They also expressed concern for the immediate days ahead, warning of divisions between rural and urban dwellers, wealthy and low-income households, those with choices and those without.

Dariusz Konefal from Co Longford said unjust climate policy “has the potential to stoke a culture war that could create a landscape like that of America”.

The US, he said, had become: “A place where individuals have become so entrenched in their anti-climate change beliefs that there is seemingly no way to truly fight climate change.”

He was one of 30 representatives of Foróige and Comhairle na nÓg invited by the Oireachtas Committee on the Environment and Climate Action to the special session in the Seanad.

Many have taken part in schools strikes and climate demonstrations before at the gates of Leinster House and local government offices.

Welcoming them inside, Minister of State Pippa Hackett accepted that efforts to date to tackle climate change were insufficient and that significant challenges lay ahead in the next 30 years.

“In 30 years you will be around the age I am now,” she said.

“If that isn’t frightening enough, by then, as a nation and as a species, we will either have succeeded in meeting our emissions targets and reversing biodiversity loss or we will be in totally unchartered territory.”

Issues raised by the young speakers included the slow speed of the energy transition, the fallacy of pursuing endless economic growth in a finite planet and greenwashing by business.

Kumayl Mustafa from Cork took aim at fast fashion, calling for an overhaul of how clothes were produced and, as a more immediate measure, mandatory labelling on garments detailing their climate impact.

He said consumers had a right to make informed choices but the information was not available.

“How can one be a good person in a bad system?” he asked.

Sarah Aitken from Co Mayo said Foróige favoured an approached they called “regress to progress”.

“This policy would involve extra support for using methods that we used years ago, for example, reusing old milk bottles for milk or supporting companies that repair their clothing products for free.

“We would also like to introduce life skills, such as sewing and knitting to all young people in secondary school which will encourage young people to repair their clothes and be more sustainable,” she said.

Other speakers pleaded for proper public transport for rural Ireland, for consideration of nuclear power as an alternative green energy, and for the voting age to be reduced to 16 so that the messages being delivered today could be replicated at the ballot box.

“As a young person I am concerned about my future, as are many like me,” Leo Galvin from Fingal said.

“As young people we have a right to influence and have meaningful input on climate policies that damage the future so that there is a future for young people.”