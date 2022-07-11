Teen in serious condition after getting into difficulty while swimming at popular Dublin beach

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming at a popular Dublin beach on the hottest day of the year.

Gardaí said the boy got into difficulty while swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton, north Co Dublin, at around 7.30pm this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the boy was removed from the water.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is listed in a serious condition.

The incident happened on the sandy beach on the hottest day of the year so far when temperatures exceeded 27C in parts of the capital and people flocked to the seaside to enjoy the warm weather.

No other details are available at this time.