TDs want turf-cutting to be made a human right 

RURAL Independent TDs are looking for changes to the Climate Action Bill that would exempt farming from emission cuts targets, free farm fuels from carbon tax for life and recognise turf-cutting for personal use as a human right.

Their amendments to the bill also seek to remove power from the Government to approve climate action plans or carbon budgets, saying they can only be accepted if approved by both the Dáil and Seanad.

They also want membership of the Climate Change Advisory Council changed to have eight of 13 seats filled by representatives of rural Ireland, including the four main farming bodies.





Friends of the Earth (FOE) said the proposals would turn Ireland “from a climate change laggard to a climate change laughing stock”.

Scrutiny of the amendments begins on Thursday morning when the Select Committee on Climate Action clock on for four hours of discussion.

The committee has scheduled 28 hours of discussion on the bill over this week and next week.

A total of 239 amendments have been proposed, many from TDs seeking to strengthen commitments in the bill and push for more ambitious action.

Sadhbh O’Neill of the Stop Climate Chaos coalition said it was encouraging that many wanted to improve the bill.

But she said other amendments would set the country’s climate action efforts back decades.

Oisín Coghan, FOE director, added: “If damaging amendments like this are accepted, Ireland will go from climate laggard to climate laughing stock.

“This would gut the Climate Bill, making it unfit for purpose.”

Their concerns centre mainly on amendments from Mattie McGrath, Michael Healy Rae, Danny Healy Rae, Carol Nolan, Michael Collins and Richard O’Donoghue.

All have repeatedly expressed fears that the bill and the actions it will trigger will have a disproportionate impact on agriculture and rural communities.

Other Independent TDs, including former environment minister Denis Naughten, are also seeking to exempt agriculture from the emissions cuts that will be required of every other sector in society.

The Climate Action Bill, if passed, will commit the current and future governments to halving carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

It will also create a structure of increasingly tight five-year carbon budgets which each government department and the sectors for which it is responsible will have to work within in the years leading up to 2050.





