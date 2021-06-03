TDs vent frustration after Eamon Ryan refuses to take amendments to Climate Bill

TDs reviewing the Climate Action Bill ahead of Dáil debate on it have expressed their frustration after Minister Eamon Ryan said the only amendments he was likely to accept were his own.

A Dáil committee has begun examining 239 proposed amendments to the bill which the Minister wants passed into law before the summer break.

The members had only got through a few, however, when the Minister told them he could not see any of them being accepted.

“It is not a bill that’s going to be easily amended,” he said. “This is critical legislation and it’s critical that it gets passed quickly.”

He said he and his department and the Attorney General’s office had considered every amendment and the advice he had received was that the bill not be changed.

“I don’t want to give false expectation,” he said. “There is not the expectation that we would be accepting amendments.

“We will listen and obviously adjust if there is an argument made that is so compelling but that isn’t the case as we set out.

“I should be honest with you, that is the recommendation I am getting from my department.”

Mr Ryan set out his position after six of his own minor amendments were passed but he and government TDs voted down opposition attempts to add more detailed definitions of the country’s climate objectives and strengthen the restrictions on oil and gas exploration.

He said he was satisfied the wording was strong enough and definitions sufficiently clear.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said the Minister’s stance was disappointing.

“This is just a listening exercise. You listen and still go ahead with the bill as currently stands,” she said.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle said it looked like the committee were in for days of “banging their heads against a wall”.

Brid Smith of People Before Profit said it would have been good to know this in advance. “I don’t think it’s fair to us. We all have a lot to do,” she said.

Labour’s Duncan Smith and Sinn Fein’s Darren O’Rourke said a lot of work had gone into putting together the amendments and the bill was now in for a bumpy ride during Dáil debates as the issues would be raised again at that stage.

Several amendments were withdrawn with leave to reintroduce them in the Dáil, while 21 others were defeated.

Independent TD Denis Naughten withdrew his amendment seeking a stronger protection for the special case of biogenic methane from farming, and said he would reintroduce it at the next stage.

Mr Naughten said agriculture would play its part in the climate objectives but he feared it would be considered the “soft option” and would be made the “fall guy” if other sectors failed to achieve emission cuts.

“Agriculture can’t get a free pass when it comes to climate change so what I’m saying is not that agriculture should not be touched but that it should be accounted for differently,” he said.