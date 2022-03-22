TDs pushing ‘crazy’ notion of renewed focus on fossil fuels need a lesson in energy economics, says Eamon Ryan

Politicians and lobbyists demanding renewed focus on fossil fuels as a solution to the energy crisis are pushing a “crazy” notion and need a lesson in energy economics, Eamon Ryan said.

The energy and climate action minister is facing calls to restart oil and gas exploration, return to industrial peat cutting and invest in liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as the price of energy imports soars.

Independent TDs have been the most vocal but some government TDs and senators have also been ratcheting up the pressure.

Fine Gael’s Charlie Flanagan has urged a return to commercial peat cutting, OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan backs the controversial Shannon LNG project and has called for “reliable sources of energy”, and Senator Tim Lombard wants new exploration at the Corrib gas field and proposed Barryroe oil field.

Mr Ryan said, however, the solution to the crisis “couldn’t be clearer”. “We need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” he said. “You can’t respond to a problem caused by a reliance on fossil fuels by burning more fossil fuels. It’s a false promise, particularly in Ireland where we don’t have fossil fuels.

“We have Corrib (the gas field off Mayo) and we will continue to use that wisely, but the likelihood of us finding new oil and gas is minimal.

“It’s a 100-to-one mad bet, costing a fortune in the most expensive, harsh environment for oil and gas exploration you can find.

“Thinking that will solve your problem is crazy, especially as the reason it’s a harsh environment is because there is so much wind.

“I think I would sit down and explain that, explain the energy economics, of how expensive fossil fuels are and how comparatively cheap renewables are.

“It’s that detailed analysis, shared in a patient manner, is what I think is needed to win the argument.”

Mr Ryan was speaking on board the RV Mallet, one of the Geological Survey Ireland boats used to map Ireland’s seabed which stretches up to 300km from the coast.

Around 70pc of the area has been mapped so far – a major help to wind developers.

The first five developers, with seven projects between them, have now been set a starting date for entering the planning process.

Mr Ryan formally announced the new Maritime Area Consent (MAC) process which will take their applications from April 25.

The MAC assessment process will vet projects on their technical feasibility, and check their backers have sufficient expertise and finance. Once a MAC is granted, a developer can apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanála.

The first planning applications are expected by the end of the year and, if everything goes smoothly, the first turbines could be producing electricity in 2026.

Major investment is needed in ports to handle the machinery and parts, however, and that will have to happen in tandem.

The aim is to get five gigawatts (5GW) of electricity from offshore wind by 2030 – more than is currently used by the entire country in a day, with longer-term ambitions to harness 30-70GW of wind off the west coast for export.

Mr Ryan accepted objections were likely, as the proposed wind farms would stretch almost continuously from Louth to Wicklow, but he said most people understood they were needed.

“We have an obligation to make the switch for climate reasons and our own energy security reasons. We can’t just say development will always be somewhere else, this is nothing to do with me. We all use electricity,” he said.