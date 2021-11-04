Taoiseach criticises ‘obsession’ with reducing the national herd as Government launches plan to cut emissions by 51pc by 2030

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has criticised what he described as the “obsession” with culling the national herd in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

Speaking at the launch of the Government’s €125bn Climate Action Plan, which aims to dramatically reduce emissions by 50pc by 2030 by setting broad targets in different sectors of society, Mr Martin said that the main goal is to reduce carbon emissions.

The plan states that the agriculture sector must reduce its emissions by 22pc to 30pc during that period.

Critics have previously questioned how these targets can be achieved without reducing the number of cattle in the country, which has expanded rapidly in recent years as part of a national strategy to sell more meat and dairy abroad.

“There’s an obsession with the issue of the herd,” said the Taoiseach.

“The key issue for us is the reduction of emissions in the agriculture sector, along with other sectors.”

He said that this will include methane reduction and vowed that the Government will “work with farmers”.

“We’re going to work with farmers to achieve these objectives from the ground up and also engage in research and the utilisation of technologies to make our food production systems more efficient,” he said.

Mr Martin lashed out at the “obsession” with culling the national herd and said that it is “incredible” that it is a prism that people view climate change through.

“I just think this obsession with the herd, in the context of the overall debate of climate change, it is incredible to the extent that people look at climate change through this premise, through this prism,” he said.

“There’s a much broader range of issues that we have to do in addition to agriculture. The key issue is the reduction of emissions and there’s a number of variables that will inform that,” he added.

Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that he wants to “break the narrative” of “farmers versus greens”.

“We’re absolutely committed, in the environmental movement, certainly the Green Party, to break this whole narrative, of farmers versus greens,” he said.

“It does not work for the Greens, it does not work for the farming community,” he said.

With the plan aiming to have one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that people will not be “coerced” into making changes.

“This action plan is not about coercing people, it’s about convincing people,” he said.

“No-one is going to be asked to give up their car and no-one is going to be forced to buy an electric vehicle. But when the time does come to change your car, we want to make sure that the balance of incentives and disincentives is right, so that you make the decision to go electric,” he said.



