Swallows stayed in Ireland this winter due to mild weather caused by climate change

A symbol of our changing seasons is now a sign of our changing climate – swallows are staying for winter.

The long-distant fliers are normally gone from Ireland in September or early October and stay in Africa until April or May – when their return traditionally heralds the approach of summer.

But, as these pictures show, the weather so far this past autumn and winter has not been cold enough to trigger all of them to depart.

Amateur photographer and wildlife enthusiast John Murphy captured this pair on Carne beach in Co Wexford on January 2 after spotting them intermittently over the previous two months on visits from his home in Cabinteely, Co Dublin.

“I thought they were just late leaving when I saw them before, so I didn’t take a photograph, but I wasn’t expecting to find them still here in January,” he said.

Swallows feed on small flying insects which are very scarce in winter, but these two were making the most of flies drawn to seaweed washed up on the beach.

“There are a lot of small birds down there at the moment feeding around the weed. There are pipits and pied wagtails all feeding on the flies,” Mr Murphy explained.

“The swallows look well-fed and they were chased by a merlin and didn’t get caught, so they were fit enough to escape it.

“Having said that, you could see when they were in flight the wings of one of them were a little bit battered, so they are getting some hardship.

“Since I photographed them, I’ve had people telling me they’re delighted there’s proof because they told someone they’d seen a swallow and were told they must be seeing things.”

Niall Hatch, of BirdWatch Ireland, said there had been a number of swallow sightings recently in counties Cork, Clare and Wexford.

“They’re supposed to be a strictly summer bird but we’ve had a growing number of winter sightings in recent years,” he said.

“It is usually in the southern counties but it’s still quite rare, and we would never have had any a few decades ago. What that tells us is that climate change is interfering with the normal migratory patterns.

“In parts of Spain and Portugal, the local swallow populations are not migrating at all any more.”

The Carne pair enjoyed temperatures as high as 14.5C last weekend but could struggle to survive the cold snap forecast for the next few days.

“If they can get enough food, they might get through it,” Mr Hatch said. “It’s possible also that they might make a very late move to migrate – maybe just to France.

“Migration is risky and it’s getting more risky. The birds have to cross the Sahara – which is expanding, so they have to go without food for longer – and the weather across Africa is more changeable now too so they may hit bad conditions when they get over the desert.

“It’s very risky to stay in Ireland too of course, but if they’re deciding it’s better to try to stay than leave, that tells us something is out of kilter.”

Met Éireann has said last September and autumn were the warmest on record in Ireland, which is likely to have delayed migration by the Carne swallows.

November in particular was unseasonably mild which probably cemented the birds’ decision to stay put.

Mr Hatch said if the birds survive and nest successfully in the summer, it was possible they might pass on their hardy traits to the next generation but he said that was probably an overly hopeful outlook.

“There’s so much disruption to nature from climate change that it’s hard to know how wildlife can adapt,” he added. “I saw a queen bumblebee on New Year’s Day. She was probably woken from hibernation by the warmth. But she’s not going to survive so the weather’s doing her no favours.”

BirdWatch Ireland welcomes reports of unusual sightings from the public and is particularly keen to get photographic evidence.