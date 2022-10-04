| 17.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Struggling energy customers paid €600m extra to shore up big businesses – but who will pay the final bill?

As the regulator backtracks its subvention to big energy users, questions remain on why households were forced to fund the biggest companies in Ireland for more than a decade

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Caroline O'Doherty

When does a crisis end and normality begin? And what’s that got to do with your electricity bill ?

Well, back in 2009 when the country was sunk into a deep recession, big business – or as government ministers frame them, large employers – were complaining about the cost of doing business in Ireland.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy