Struggling energy customers paid €600m extra to shore up big businesses – but who will pay the final bill?

When does a crisis end and normality begin? And what’s that got to do with your electricity bill ?

Well, back in 2009 when the country was sunk into a deep recession, big business – or as government ministers frame them, large employers – were complaining about the cost of doing business in Ireland.

Energy costs were a particular concern and they voiced that concern both to the Department of Enterprise and the energy regulator.

What discussions took place behind the scenes is not entirely clear, but the upshot was that a decision was taken to ease some of the electricity costs for what are termed large energy users (LEUs).

These are the biggest manufacturing and processing companies in the country – pharma, tech, dairy, cement and the like.

Network charges are one of the costs that feed into all of our electricity bills, whether we are domestic or commercial customers, and it was decided that some of those charges that would normally fall on businesses would be moved on to householders instead.

This “rebalancing” was to be worth savings of €50m a year to the LEUs and add €50m to householders’ bills.

There was some anger at the move which fell to Eamon Ryan, then also energy minister, to defend it against the lone Dáil question that appears to have been asked about it.

It was Roisín Shortall who did the asking. The answer essentially amounted to saying the country needed large employers to keep employing, so householders needed to take a hit for the team.

The following year, when the Large Energy User Rebalancing Subvention was implemented for the first time, the then chairperson of the Commission for Energy Regulation, Michael Tutty, was before an Oireachtas committee which got quite testy.

More than once he stressed it was not the regulator’s idea to bring in the subvention, but that government were the instigators.

That government was voted out in the 2011 election, however, leaving the subvention behind as a legacy of their time in office.

Each year the rebalancing continued, even as the recession lifted and big business did extremely well here, making the massive profits that our tenuous tax base relies on.

A decision to remove the subvention, or “rewind” it as was the term used, was announced by the regulator last week – after it has taken at least €600m from householders.

The saving to householders will immediately be swallowed up in other increased charges, so there is no financial gain.

But questions remain as to the intention behind the subvention, whether it was meant to be a once-off measure and who should have taken responsibility for reviewing and removing it.

Somehow, it is hard to imagine the crisis response measures announced for householders in last week’s budget being repeated year after year without someone in government noticing and calling a halt.

Things have come full circle. Ryan is energy minister once again, there’s another crisis in town and while it is not yet a recession, it is frightening to think what knock-on effect the exorbitant – and still rising – energy prices will ultimately have on big business, small business and householders.

An economy survives or thrives on how much money people have in their pockets and at the moment, much of that is going on energy bills.

We’ll hear at another Oireachtas committee meeting today, that we can expect more of the same.

Except maybe this time, compared to 2009, the response from the public will be different.

One thing people have learned from the energy crisis this year is how little they know about what makes up their bills and how hard it is to find out.

But they’re asking questions now and it is incumbent on ministers, regulators and industry to answer.

Whatever new measures rise out this storm, more of the same in terms of transparency, clarity and accountability will not be acceptable.