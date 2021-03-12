Stronger action needed as our water quality continues to decline – EPA

Despite a ramping up of enforcement action by local authorities to tackle water pollution, overall water quality continues to decline, according to the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA’s report on local authority enforcement activities for 2019 revealed both an increase in the number of inspections and enforcement actions taken by them since 2018.

The bulk of activities related to waste and litter as well as a “substantial volume of environmental complaints” that mostly related to waste issues.

About 188,000 inspections were done by 31 local authorities in 2019, along with close to 23,000 enforcement actions, 90pc of which were related to waste and litter problems. They also initiated more than 1,700 prosecutions.

While the EPA welcomed the response, it found that “additional focus is needed in both air enforcement and water protection”.

Dr Tom Ryan, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, said:

“Good work has been completed by local authorities, working with the EPA, in developing the national air monitoring programme. However, considering the effect of air quality on human health and well-being, more action is needed on air enforcement.”

Andy Fanning, programme manager of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, said: “Local authorities continue to deliver their key role in national water sampling, which is welcome as it provides data to inform action.

“This information, however, is showing a continuing decline in water quality and more needs to be done to protect our water.”



