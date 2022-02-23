THE storm-maker weather system that brings winter gales to Ireland is moving closer to us each year, putting us more at risk of direct hits from fierce winds.

Research at Maynooth University has found that the jet stream, one of the main influences on Irish weather, has been moving gradually northwards and increasing in speed over many years.

It means the triple battering from storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin over the past week could be even more severe if repeated in future.

Dr Samantha Hallam of the ICARUS Climate Research Centre at Maynooth University said the study had tracked the movement of the jet stream during winter over 140 years from 1871-2011.

In that time, its average position over the North Atlantic had moved northwards by up to 330km and the mean jet speed had increased by 8pc or 10mph to 132mph.

“A stronger jet stream makes storms more powerful,” Dr Hallam said.

“It potentially means that if that trend of increasing speed continues, storms could become more powerful.

“Also, the jet stream orientation roughly determines the track of the storm and our study finds that the average winter jet position over the North Atlantic has moved northwards from 44 degrees to 47 degrees.

“That means that the average winter jet position is getting closer to that of the latitude of Ireland (53 degrees north).

“The jet stream varies and moves up and down all the time so this is looking at the average winter position in December, January and February.

“The jet stream has been broadly located over Ireland in the last week or so. It has been a strong jet stream as well and that has brought the storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin to Ireland.

“So obviously there are implications if these trends continue as the more likely it is to be positioned over Ireland or close to Ireland has implications in terms of wind strength but also in terms of storm surge and coastal flooding too.”

Dr Hallam said the change in position and strength of the jet stream could be down to climate change.

“This study wasn’t specifically trying to ascertain whether it’s climate change or not, but it is a fairly long-term trend so it is a potential indicator of climate change.”