Starbucks to promote non-dairy milk to cut emissions

Coffee giant Starbucks has claimed dairy products are the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions across the firm's business.

Coffee giant Starbucks has claimed dairy products are the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions across the firm's business.

The huge chain has conducted a sweeping review of the environmental impact of its business and has announced goals for reducing its carbon footprint.

By 2030, the cafe chain is targeting 50pc reductions in carbon emissions, water withdrawal and waste sent to landfills.

An assessment of the company's environmental impact found dairy products produced the most emissions.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In