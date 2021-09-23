Water supply in Rosbercon, New Ross, will be cut off today until 5 p.m.

WATER staff at the treatment plant where a contamination incident left dozens of people ill last month have not all been interviewed yet.

Irish Water said there were "some difficulties” locally so the full details of what happened were not yet known.

Niall Gleeson, Irish Water managing director, told the Oireachtas Housing Committees he was awaiting a report from Wexford County Council, which operates the plant on behalf of Irish Water.

“I understand there are some difficulties with the operator involved,” he told the Oireachtas Housing Committee. “That may be part of the delay.”

A full report from Irish Water, incorporating information from the council, would take some weeks, he said.

Gorey-based senator Malcolm Byrne asked for a commitment that it would be available within two weeks.

“I am aware of some local difficulties but in terms of restoring public trust it’s essential that we have that report as soon as possible,” he said.

At least 52 people became ill and some were hospitalised after disinfection failures at the Creagh water treatment plant allowed contaminated water to enter the drinking water supply over several days in August.

Read More

The problems were not notified to Irish Water for a week.

It emerged at the committee that Irish Water engineers were sent out to some householders who had contacted the utility in the meantime with suspicions that something was wrong with their supply.

They flushed out the system in a number of properties because, in the absence of any notification of problems at the plant, it was believed the issue was in the local network.

The incident was one of two serious failings at water treatment plants last month.

A disinfection failure at the Ballymore Eustace plant put almost 900,000 people in Dublin city at risk but notification procedures were not followed there either.

Mr Gleeson acknowledged there were staff shortages in some water treatment plants.

“We are struggling to fill some of the vacancies because with the current set-up, people do not see a career in water services,” he said.

Most of the country’s 800 water treatment plants are run by the 31 city and county councils under service agreements with Irish Water.

Irish Water says it needs full control over the plants and Government policy was to transfer all 3,500 water workers to the utility’s direct employment by early this year but trade union negotiations on the move have only recently begun.

Mr Gleeson assured the meeting efforts to fill vacancies would not be affected by the planned transfer of staff.

“There is no budget issue behind those vacancies,” he said. “There is no great drive to reduce numbers.”

Mr Gleeson said he would aim to have a full report on the problem in Gorey ready in two weeks and would brief local representatives on it.

Wexford County Council said afterwards a number of interviews had been carried out and others had yet to be completed.

“Wexford County Council is doing everything possible to conclude the investigation within the shortest reasonable timeframe possible and it is the council’s expectation that this investigation will be concluded within the next couple of weeks.”

Read More



