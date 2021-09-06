Soft plastics can now be put in household recycling bins in Ireland

All plastic packaging waste including soft plastics can now be placed in household recycling bins.

Soft packaging such as wrappers, plastic bags and bubble wrap have been added to the household recycling list provided they are clean, dry and loose.

Over the last year a number of new markets specifically handling soft plastics have emerged and Irish plastic can now be exported to these facilities for recycling.

Waste prevention co-ordinator at MyWaste, Pauline McDonagh, explained that soft plastics are anything that can be scrunched in your hand.

“A bag that granola comes in, that pasta comes in, that’s the type of plastic we refer to as soft plastic,” she said.

“The major change we’re announcing today is that all those soft plastics along with those rigid plastics should be placed in the recycling bin.

She said to recycle properly all items placed into the recycling bin must be clean, dry and loose.

“Cling film should be balled into a small ball, but it may be dirty particularly if it has covered food so if it’s dirty, please don’t put it into your recycling bin that needs to go into general waste," she said.

She said over €10 million has been invested into Ireland’s recycling facilities over the last number of years.

“This means that a lot of these facilities have installed optical sorting equipment which can identify different plastics - this is a huge investment in technology by the waste management sector.”

Minister of State for the Circular Economy Ossian Smyth TD said advances in technology means plastic bags and wrappers can go into household recycling.

“This is a significant and very positive development in Irish recycling and waste management," said Smyth.

Up until 2020 only rigid plastic was allowed in green bins.

He said Ireland currently recycles less than one third of all plastic packaging and that this will help the country reach its summer target of 55pc recycling by 2030.

Irish data from 2018 shows that of the 264,000 tonnes of plastic packaging generated, only 82,000 was recycled.

To achieve targets for plastics of 50pc by 2025, and 55pc by 2030, the recycling of plastics in Ireland will have to increase.

The recyclable soft plastic will be sent to specialised facilities, or if it cannot be recycled it will be used as fuel for cement kilns instead of fossil fuels.