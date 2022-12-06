Snow, freezing fog and mist – day-by-day breakdown of cold weather snap as deep freeze to kick in from tonight

It will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of this week.

The country is being urged to batten down the hatches from tonight and prepare for a severe deep freeze over the coming week with freezing fog and rain, ice and wintry conditions to prevail over the coming days.

A Status Yellow ice warning issued by Met Éireann kicks in from midnight on Wednesday until noon on Thursday while another Status Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice will come into force from 10pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

But the cold stretch, which Met Éireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan believes could last until early next week, will begin tonight when overnight temperatures plummet to between 1C and -3C while overall temperatures will be 5C below average.

However, despite the very cold weather and occasional snow showers, it is unlikely we will be dashing into our gardens to build any snowmen.

Unlike the so-called “Beast from the East” that brought widespread snow to Ireland in 2018, the system causing the current conditions is more reminiscent of the one which brought parts of the country to a standstill in the winter of 2010.

“We're not overly concerned about snow – it's more ice,” said Ms Ryan.

Tuesday night

A sharp frost and icy stretches will develop by morning with the potential for wintry showers in the northwest. There is the likelihood of a dusting of snow on higher ground, although accumulations are unlikely.

Meanwhile, freezing fog and mist is expected to develop in the south overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions.

Wednesday

Conditions will not improve much by Wednesday when the mercury will hit between 2-4C during the day and drop to between 1C and -3C overnight, with a sharp frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

While it will be dry during the day, wintry showers will descend overnight bringing a scattered band of snow, sleet and freezing rain that will lead to hazardous icy patches on roads and footpaths in certain areas.

Thursday

Thursday will remain very cold, with daytime highs in the low single digits along with more outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow over higher ground before the Status Yellow low temperature warning comes into effect at 10pm. A sharp to severe frost is expected along with icy surfaces as temperatures plunge to -4C in many areas overnight.

Friday

While Friday will be mostly dry, there will be isolated wintry showers in the north and north west, especially in Atlantic coastal counties which can expect to see a dusting of snow on mountains and higher ground.

Fog and freezing fog will also develop overnight, becoming dense through the midlands by morning.

Saturday/Sunday

The real blast of Arctic air – that is being drawn over Ireland due to a high pressure system – won't hit until the weekend when even daytime temperatures will struggle to go above zero on Saturday and Sunday. Wintry conditions will prevail the weekend and are expected to last until early next week.

Monday/Tuesday

“We're still in the grip of cold weather on Monday and Tuesday. Overall, the picture for the next week will be ice, black ice, freezing fog and possibly freezing rain,” Ms Ryan said.

“The only caveat is there will be very little wind.”