Smart meter users to pay more for peak-time electricity with off-peak reductions to match

SMART meter customers on time-of-use electricity tariffs may see peak-time charges increase by 10pc while off-peak charges fall by the same amount.

The increase applies to the key 5-7pm period when demand for electricity surges.

That puts a strain on supply and brings the most polluting back-up power generators into use.

The energy regulator, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), is pushing electricity suppliers to find ways to encourage their customers to reduce their use at this time.

It has now announced a 10pc rise in network charges on suppliers at peak-time, matched by a 10pc reduction off-peak.

The intention is that suppliers would pass on those changes to their customers although the CRU can not insist on this.

“It is important to note that these are network tariffs only and their impact will depend on how electricity suppliers reflect these tariff signals in their retail charges,” it said.

The CRU is emphasising the incentive presented by the reduction in off-peak reductions rather than the punitive effect of the peak-time increases.

With the increases applying to a narrow two-hour window, the hope is that the prospect of cheaper electricity the rest of the time will outweigh the inconvenience of rescheduling chores that require heavy electricity use to other times.

At household level, the number of customers on time-of-use tariffs is very small but the CRU is hopeful that if suppliers pass on the new charges, they may entice others to sign up.

The Irish Independent revealed last week that less than 38,000 customers, or just 4pc of those with smart meters installed, were actually on time of use or smart tariffs.

The CRU estimates the new charges could still increase the average annual domestic electricity bill by €41 but that is to be offset by the removal of a €40 subvention that domestic customers have been paying to support large energy users since the last recession.

Commercial customers and in particular the large energy users such as manufacturing plants and data centres have by far the greatest scope to ease the peak-time demand.

The CRU is urging electricity suppliers to use the new network tariffs to push them in that direction.

The regulator said other measures would have to be introduced to drive changes in electricity use if the new charges did not have sufficient effect.