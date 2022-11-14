Slow progress Cop27 moves into low expectation second week

TALKS at the Cop27 climate summit resume in Sharm El-Sheikh today with key players keen to manage expectations and calm jitters.

The traditional midway break saw the conference centre closed and official negotiations suspended on Sunday although many national delegations, civil society organisations and campaigners used the day to regroup and strategise for the week ahead.

It was also a chance to reflect on the week past which human rights and climate activists have summed up as disappointing.

Three concerns at the core of the summit are greenhouse gas emissions reductions, ending the use of fossil fuels, and fair finance for the most vulnerable countries suffering the worst climate impacts.

Enough information is available to show that emissions have not reduced and are still rising although a formal assessment or 'global stocktake' will not be complete until Cop28.

There are no plans at this stage of the talks to improve on the agreement reached at Cop26 to 'phase down' the use of coal either by extending the move to all fossil fuels or strengthening the wording to 'phase out'. There is no target date in mind either.

On climate finance for poor nations, there is a possibility that a stronger commitment to greater money flows may emerge, but chiefly relating to funds for climate 'mitigation' and 'adaptation'.

The former helps reduce emissions, for example by replacing fossil fuel energy with renewables, while the latter helps to cope with the impacts of climate change, for example by developing reliable irrigation systems in areas suffering increased drought.

A much more difficult finance issue is that of 'loss and damage' which made it onto a Cop agenda for the first time this year at the insistence of developing nations and their supporters, taking advantage of the African presidency of the summit this year.

Loss and damage covers climate impacts that can not be mitigated or adapted to, such as when land is so frequently flooded it is no longer habitable.

Wealthy countries fear the cost of making amends for their high carbon polluting economies through a loss and damage arrangement would be astronomical and infinite.

US climate envoy John Kerry has been stressing that rich nations will not sign up to an agreement that leaves them so exposed.

The EU has been seeking to fudge the issue, saying assistance for damage will be provided but not in the formalised way that developing countries want.

At the outset of the talks, rich nations made clear that they would need until 2024 to work through even the vague loss and damage item on the agenda and to come up with some proposal on it, but poorer nations are insisting whatever agreement is signed at the end of this week must take the matter further.

A surprise and "worrying" issue, as Mary Robinson put it at the weekend, has cropped up over the first week, namely rumblings about backtracking on the commitment in place since the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 that the world would work together to limit average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees or as far below 2 degrees as possible

That is the limit beyond which scientists warn climate change, extreme weather, ice melt and sea level rise will escalate out of control.

Scientists warned in the run-up to the summit that there was no pathway in place to ensure that pledge could be kept and that seems to have sparked talk of abandoning it.

Again it was John Kerry who spoke out, saying this would not be the Cop that would be remembered for giving up on 1.5 while the EU is urging a statement of recommitment to it in the closing agreement.

Finding achievements from week one is a challenge. Numerous countries paired up to unveil new renewable energy or research projects, some announced new financial commitments to other countries or causes, and some multinational initiatives were agreed.

One was ambitiously titled the 'Breakthrough Agenda' and contains ideas for decarbonising high carbon polluting industries such as gas, cement, steel and fertiliser production - through technological improvements rather than reducing output.

Another, the Sharm El-Sheikh Guidebook for Just Financing, looks at issues such as improving access to climate finance by poor countries and easing loan repayment conditions.

The final agreement or 'cover decision' from Cop27 must, however, have consensus from all countries.

Work resumes on that this morning with a high level meeting of participating ministers to check on progress before they return into huddles with counterparts from like-minded nations.

The huddles, or blocs, will agree stances, try to reach agreement with other blocs, and gradually piece together a cover decision by Friday.

Minister for the Environment and Climate, Eamon Ryan, arrived in Egypt at the weekend and will remain at the talks to represent Ireland until the finish.