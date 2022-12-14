| 2.2°C Dublin

Slipping back into old habits makes emission targets harder to reach

For all the groans over rocketing petrol and diesel prices, we failed to loosen our grip on our steering wheels. Stock image. Expand

For all the groans over rocketing petrol and diesel prices, we failed to loosen our grip on our steering wheels. Stock image.

Caroline O'Doherty

DAYS before the next incarnation of the national Climate Action Plan is due to be published, we have another reminder of how critical its contents and their implementation will be.

It comes in the form of the annual Energy in Ireland report by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland – 160 pages of statistics, charts, painstaking analysis and careful projections on the country’s energy use.

