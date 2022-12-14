Slipping back into old habits makes emission targets harder to reach

DAYS before the next incarnation of the national Climate Action Plan is due to be published, we have another reminder of how critical its contents and their implementation will be.

It comes in the form of the annual Energy in Ireland report by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland – 160 pages of statistics, charts, painstaking analysis and careful projections on the country’s energy use.

Not to break the statisticians’ and modellers’ hearts but it could be summed up in a few pithy, alarming statements.

Fossil fuels are embedded in every part of our society and economy.

We have not cut the ties between economic growth and increasing fossil fuel use.

We are running out of time to change the first and second points.

For flavour, we can add in a few statistics. Fossil fuels, that is oil, gas and coal, powered 86pc of our electricity, transport and heating last year.

If we look at transport alone, the dependence on petrol and diesel was 95.5pc.

So while yes, there are more electric vehicles on the road and more heat pumps in homes, the inroads being made are tiny compared to the task in hand.

The report shows we slip into old ways extremely quickly when our new approach hits a bump.

It was a low wind year last year so the amount of renewable electricity available was down to about 36pc when it had been moving steadily beyond 40pc.

Options for making up the difference were neither plentiful nor attractive.

With a shortage of gas-fired electricity generation capacity, we increased production at Moneypoint, the coal-burning electricity plant that was on the wind-down with closure scheduled for 2025.

Coal is the dirtiest, most carbon-intensive fossil fuel and something that had looked to be consigned to history as a large-scale energy producer here.

For all the talk of a work-from-home revolution, we have gone back to the office in very large numbers.

For all the groans over rocketing petrol and diesel prices, we failed to loosen our grip on our steering wheels.

Slipping backwards into old habits means the targets set in the Climate Action Plan and, more importantly, the legally binding Climate Act and annual carbon budgets, get further out of reach.

The new Climate Action Plan has been billed as a mechanism designed to accelerate action but it’s hard to accelerate something if it is not already moving, and even harder if it’s moving backwards.