Simon Coveney: Ireland has ‘no excuse’ not to meet climate pledges

Ireland has no excuse not to live up to its climate action promises, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

He said, unlike many other countries, Ireland had the wealth and resources to make the changes necessary to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

People would be right to be critical if that did not happen, he added. Mr Coveney was speaking after a day-long visit to the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Ireland has come to the summit with strong climate commitments but a failure to cut emissions which have grown over the past year.

Mr Coveney accepted the country had to do better.

“We are a developed country, we are a wealthy country and we have an obligation to reach our peak sooner rather than later in terms of emissions, and then start to make significant progress on reducing emissions,” he said.

“The Government is under no illusions in terms of the challenge that we face in that. But we do have a very credible plan to get us where we need to be which is reducing emissions year after year.

“I think in the future you will see COPs effectively holding countries like Ireland to account in terms of delivering on what we promised to do.

Participants photograph one another under a model of Planet Earth during the COP27 climate conference. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Whatsapp Participants photograph one another under a model of Planet Earth during the COP27 climate conference. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

“In Ireland we don’t even need a COP to remind us of that because we have legislation. We have a legal obligation to deliver on those targets.

“I think if Ireland doesn’t manage to achieve delivery of those targets, then people will be rightly critical.

“When you compare us to the challenge that many other less developed countries face and the resources that they have to meet those challenges, really there’s no excuse for Ireland not to act with urgency and to be effective.”

Earlier in the day, the minister met with senior figures from one such country when he held talks with the prime minister of Somalia.

Ireland has given an extra €30m in aid to the country where prolonged drought has left millions facing famine.

“When you look at the pressures some countries are under, whether they’re small island developing states where people are having to be relocated away from rising sea levels, or whether it’s a country like Somalia where people are seeing a fifth season in a row with no rain, you begin to realise that this is not an academic discussion. It’s one that is brutal in its impact,” he said.

Mr Coveney also met with Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, who is serving as COP27 president.

They discussed progress to date at the summit, where the issue of “loss and damage” compensation payments by rich carbon-polluting countries to poor climate-damaged nations is contentious.

He said this was a “legitimate ask” and Ireland was working with its EU partners to try to respond.

“I’m hopeful we can come to an agreement on that by the end of next week,” Mr Coveney added.