Shift from plastic to cans proves it's not always black and white on the green front

Aluminium cans might indeed mean less ocean waste, but they come with their own eco-price: the production of each can pumps about twice as much carbon into the atmosphere as each plastic bottle.

French group Danone has become the latest company to make a move. It has started to replace some plastic bottles with aluminium cans for local water brands in Britain, Poland and Denmark.

The shift comes as multinational rivals such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestle are also launching some canned versions of water brands.

The beverage industry has been scrambling to react to public anger over scenes of huge piles of plastic waste contaminating oceans, pledging to step up recycling efforts.

However, it's not black and white on the green front. By increasing recycling via cans, companies could fall back in efforts to reduce their carbon footprints, illustrating the tough juggling act they can face to keep environmentally conscious investors, campaigners and consumers on-side.

"That's the dilemma you're going to have to choose between," said Ruben Griffioen, sustainability manager of packaging materials at Heineken, adding the company was trying to reduce both plastic waste and emissions.

Recycling plastic is more complex, leads to degradation and has lower reuse rates than aluminium - so the metal has been heralded as a greener alternative. Cans have on average 68pc recycled content compared to just 3pc for plastic in the United States.

"The aluminium industry can play on the fact that its product is infinitely recyclable, and they're right," said Martin Barrow, director of footprinting at UK-based non-profit consultancy the Carbon Trust.

"But primary aluminium uses huge amounts of electricity and it's also got some chemical releases of greenhouse gas emissions."

Comparing the carbon footprints of aluminium and plastics is a complex calculation because making the metal with hydro power instead of fossil fuels reduces emissions while using recycled aluminium slashes it even further.

But when all types of metal are averaged out, however, cans still account for about double the greenhouse gases of plastic bottles, Mr Barrow said, citing figures for Europe.

Bruce Karas, an executive at Coca-Cola North America in charge of environment and sustainability, acknowledged the conflicting environmental pressures at play.

"When we look at a different material, you look at all of the levers: the carbon footprint, consumer preference, energy, water," he said. "There's a mix, there are some things that are not that desirable, but if you have five good things and one that isn't, we'll all have to make decisions."

"It's a complex picture, certainly," said Simon Lowden, an executive who leads Pepsi's plastics drive. "You have to think about transport, secondary packaging, time in store, all those considerations come into play."

But while cans could well carve out a niche within the $19bn-a-year bottled water industry, they are unlikely to sweep the board anytime soon, if ever, industry experts say.

Simple economics is a major factor; aluminium is more expensive than plastic - the raw material cost for a can is about 25-30pc higher than a PET bottle of a similar volume, according to Uday Patel at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

A broad shift to aluminium cans would raise costs for drinks companies, also including new manufacturing infrastructure, some of which are likely to be passed on to consumers, thus hitting products' competitiveness against plastic rivals.

Another key factor is consumer convenience.

How often do people down bottles of water in one go?

While advances are being made in can technology, most cans are opened and stay open, while bottles can be recapped.

Plastic water bottles can also be sold in a range of sizes, while cans are more limited.

As a result of such factors, drinks giants are cautious.

"It's not necessarily saying we're pulling the plug on plastic, it's really looking at how do consumers react to canned water," said Mr Karas.

In an example of this toe-in-the-water approach, Coke is planning a limited launch of its top US water brand Dasani in aluminium cans and aluminium resealable bottles later this year.

Even while companies are beginning to sell water in cans, to assuage pollution concerns, they are also embarking on a green makeover for plastic.

Scientific efforts include creating new compounds that are biodegradable or more easily recyclable.

Danone is replacing some plastic with aluminium cans for its Flyte brand in Britain, Sparkles in Poland and Aqua d'or in Denmark.

But the company, which uses 400,000 tonnes of PET plastic bottles each year, is also focusing on increasing recycling of plastic and plans to use an average of 50pc recycled material in its water bottles by 2025 and 100pc for its Evian brand.

Another obstacle to a large-scale shift from plastic bottles is that there may not be enough cans to go round, at a time when some beers and wines are also switching from glass to cans.

The world's top can maker Ball Corporation, which supplies the likes of Coke and Pepsi, is already scrambling to add capacity to meet demand.

"This is a level of growth that we haven't seen in a long time. We're looking at a number of speed-up projects, new can lines," said Kathleen Pitre, chief commercial and sustainability officer for Ball's global beverage packaging business.

Ball told investors it planned to add 4-5 billion additional cans of capacity by mid-2021 to its existing 105 billion, but this does not even include potential expansion in the water sector.

A shift of only 1pc of global soft drinks, beer and bottled water from plastic and glass to cans, would mean a surge of 24 billion more cans, says Ball.

Major aluminium producers Alcoa and Norsk Hydro have cut estimates of global demand growth for aluminium recently, partly due to trade tensions between the United States and top metals consumer China.

"You're talking about billions and billions of water bottles, so there's a potential revival for the aluminium can market," said analyst Uday Patel. "But it'll take three or four years to see if this is a real trend."

Reuters

Irish Independent