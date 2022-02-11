Seven offshore wind farms to enter planning process after summer

Seven huge wind farms proposed for waters off the Irish coast will be allowed to apply for planning permission from this autumn.

Six of the developments would result in wind turbines placed almost continuously along the east coast from Co Louth to Co Wicklow.

Another is proposed for off the Co Galway coast.

They are the first of a string of new offshore wind farms the country will be relying on to achieve a dramatic shift away from fossil-fuel dependency to green energy over the coming decade.

These seven are at the most advanced stage of design out of a wider group of potential projects.

They are to be invited to apply for a new system of permits called Maritime Area Consents from April.

To get a consent, each project and its backers will have to pass a preliminary assessment of the physical plans and how they fit into climate action policies, their financial position and corporate background.

The assessment will be carried out by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

With a consent, they can then apply directly to An Bord Pleanála for a new type of planning permission, called development permission.

Under the timeline currently envisaged, consents are expected to be awarded in late summer or early autumn and applications for permission will open then.

Future consent applications by other wind developers will be handled by a new body, the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority, which is to be established by early next year.

The projects include the Oriel wind farm off Co Louth; the North Irish Sea Array, which will stretch along the coasts of Louth, Meath and Dublin; and the Dublin Array, which has two parts, the Kish and Bray projects which will run from Dublin Bay to north Co Wicklow.

The Codling project will follow, with twin developments off Greystones and Wicklow town. The Sceirde Rocks project is proposed for waters off Carna, Co Galway.

Between them, they propose to provide enough wind-generated electricity that would power every home in Ireland with energy to spare.

Details of the proposed timeline for consent and planning application stages are contained in documents drawn up by the Department for public consultation.

People have until February 16 to submit their views.