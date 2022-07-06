School of rocks: UCD is mining for Earth’s future with special gathering of geologists and social scientists

Geologists and social scientists from around the world are meeting in Dublin this week to explore how the mining of metals and minerals can be achieved in a sustainable low-carbon future.

Participants from as far afield as Brazil, Papua New Guinea and Zambia are taking part in the second Researching Social Theories, Resources, and Environment, ReSToRE, International Summer School at University College Dublin this week.

The group of 49 geologists and social scientists from 19 developing and 10 developed countries will explore how to balance the needs of present generations using metals and minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel for renewable energy while ensuring future access to such resources.

“These are complex and global issues that require social scientists and earth scientists across the globe to collaborate,” said summer school director Dr Geertje Schuitema.