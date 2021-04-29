Ryanair and Trinity to explore flying planes on alcohol and plant-based fuel

RYANAIR is asking scientists to investigate if it can fly planes on alcohol.

The airline has given €1.5m to Trinity College to carry out the research, which will also examine the potential of vegetable oils and plant waste.

Ryanair has set a target of running one in eight flights on sustainable fuels by 2030 as pressure mounts on airlines to green their operations.

Dr Stephen Dooley will head up a team of six at the newly established Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre.

Read More

He said the ultimate aim was to replace all 96 billion gallons of fossil fuels used by the global aviation industry annually.

Technologies already exist to convert alcohol and plant-based materials, first to gas and then to liquid fuel, as they were developed during World War II when oil was scarce.

The challenge is to persuade manufacturers to produce the sustainable fuels at scale and at a competitive price.

“Right now, because of safety regulations, we’re only allowed to blend 50pc sustainable aviation fuel with conventional aviation fuel,” said Dr Dooley.

“We’re going to do science that shows that we should be able to use 100pc.”

Dr Dooley said the current supply of sustainable fuels was nowhere near enough to make even 50pc the norm.

Expand Close Neil Sorahan, CFO Ryanair Group, Thomas Fowler, Director of Sustainability Ryanair Group, and Dr Patrick Prendergast, Provost of Trinity College Dublin, at the launch of the initiative. Picture: Maxwells / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Neil Sorahan, CFO Ryanair Group, Thomas Fowler, Director of Sustainability Ryanair Group, and Dr Patrick Prendergast, Provost of Trinity College Dublin, at the launch of the initiative. Picture: Maxwells

By proving that aircraft can safely run entirely on sustainable fuels, the hope is that suppliers will be prepared to make the massive investment needed to convert their facilities and increase production.

Low-carbon flying has proved elusive so far. Fossil fuels in flights emit 89g of carbon per megajoule of energy but vegetable oil alternatives only cut that to about 60g, and also use up a lot of land.

“We don’t want people cutting down forests to grow palm oil for planes,” said Dr Dooley.

“What we want to use is waste biomass – the parts of plants not used for food. That can get emissions down to 5g.”

How important greener flying is to Ryanair passengers is hard to gauge. Just over 2pc make the voluntary €1 contribution to carbon offsetting when they book.

Thomas Fowler, Ryanair’s sustainability director, said, however, customers’ interest was growing.

“It’s definitely become something that the younger generation in particular focus on a bit more,” he said.

Dr Dooley said public awareness was essential as sustainable fuels would probably cost more.

“We want to penetrate the consumer’s thought process and let them know when they pay a little bit more, they get a big CO2 saving.”

Mr Fowler said Ryanair’s next fleet of aircraft would be 16pc more carbon efficient while carrying 4pc more passengers so that would help with costs.

“We are hopeful to be able to manage the fares. Time will tell,” he said.

The company is the highest carbon emitting airline in Europe by EU standards but it stresses that is because it flies more and, per passenger, it has one of the lowest carbon footprints.

Mr Fowler also pointed out that long-haul flights to destinations outside Europe were not included in the count.

“If they were, we wouldn’t be anywhere near the top ten emitters,” he said.



