Russia blocks Irish move to push climate change to centre of UN security considerations

RUSSIA has blocked an attempt by Ireland to push climate change to the centre of concerns for the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was disappointed with Russia’s stance but encouraged by the support shown by most of the other council members.

“We regret the decision of Russia to use its veto to block the adoption of this ground-breaking resolution,” Mr Coveney said.

“We believed the weight of evidence and clarity of argument would bring the Council to consensus.

“However, despite months of consultations, and the strong support of the majority of UN member states, this was sadly not the case.”

The resolution, jointly tabled by Ireland and Niger, sought to ensure that climate change would be a standing item on the agenda for the security council.

It asked that the implications of climate change for world peace would be continuously assessed and become a “central component” of conflict prevention strategies.

Climate change and resulting tensions over water and land have already had a destabilising effect on vulnerable regions around the world.

Conflict over resources and increasing flows of climate refugees are now evident, and terrorist groups are also known to target desperate communities with offers of assistance in return for support.

Ireland, which currently has a two-year seat as one of the ten non-permanent members of the 15-nation security council, began drafting the resolution with Niger after a special meeting on climate and security chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last September.

Extensive canvassing followed, with the result that 12 council members agreed to support the resolution when it came to a vote.

More than 100 other UN member states outside the council also signed up to resolution as co-sponsors.

Russia, one of the five permanent members of the council, and India, which has a two-year seat, voted against it.

As a permanent member, Russia’s vote has the effect of a veto. China, also a permanent member, abstained.

“Although this is disappointing, the process confirms that the majority of UN member states believe the Council should factor the security risks of climate change into its decision-making,” Mr Coveney said.

“We will work to advance this agenda for the remainder of our time on the Security Council and beyond.”

Russia had argued climate change already received sufficient attention from UN scientific and economic bodies.