Rubbish ideas wanted as Dublin City Council seeks to sack plastic bin bags

Bags are used in more than 1,000 of Dublin’s smaller streets. Photo: Getty

GULLS and foxes won’t be happy but one council is determined to finally consign the plastic bin bag to waste history.

Bags are used by householders and business in more than 1,000 of Dublin’s smaller streets where buildings without gardens or private space in front are exempt from the wheelie bin rule.

But while the exemption prevents thousands of wheelie bins cluttering narrow footpaths, leaving out plastic sacks of waste for collection only to be pulled apart by animals or blown about by wind has proved equally problematic.

Given that 300 of the exempt streets are within the central commercial area, the resulting litter is not a good look.

Dublin City Council late last year issued an invitation to creative companies to come up with an alternative solution and it is now is working its way through the responses to see which of them is worth exploring further.

Up to three ideas will be chosen, with a total fund of €50,000 available to allow them develop prototypes for testing.

All going well, and pending further funding, a deal will be struck to get the winning idea into action on the streets.

The problem is not unique to Dublin. All over the country there are towns with terraced houses lacking front gardens or rear access, above shop flats, basement properties and commercial premises with no ground floor space for storing a wheelie bin.

In fact, the tender notice issued by Dublin City Council says: “Ultimately the solution that is provided should be one that can work anywhere [in Ireland] plastic bags are used for on street storage and presentation of waste.”

Some specifications are included. The storage solution must be: “durable, rigid, capable of withstanding normal wear and tear, lightweight and portable”.

It should preferably be “collapsible or foldable so that it may be stored with minimal intrusion on commercial or domestic settings.”

It also needs to have similar capacity to a wheelie bin and be designed to encourage segregation of waste and recycling.

The really hard part: “It must be capable of being widely introduced and capable of being adopted as a standard by the waste collection industry” and “cannot require the alteration of fleet or equipment operated by the waste collection industry.”

Dublin City Council was staying tight-lipped on whether any of the ideas submitted had met the challenging criteria so far, saying the responses were still under consideration.

Should they fail, there are alternatives in use in many European cities where the most basic solution is to install shared bins or dumpsters.

More sophisticated options include tenant-operated chutes into underground storage facilities, and overground containers that look like normal street bins but are activated with swipe cards and also open up into large containers under the street.

Those are more costly options, requiring smart technology and space underground that does not interfere with the myriad of pipes and cables that lie beneath the city streets so, for the moment, the council is seeking something more low-tech while still highly effective.

That does not, however, include gull-catchers or fox-chasers.

Online Editors