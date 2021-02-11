Robinson says government must listen to climate scientists

Former president turned climate action champion Mary Robinson has urged the Government to learn lessons from Covid-19 and listen to the experts on climate change.

“There are lessons from Covid – first of all that collective human behaviour matters because that’s what’s protecting us from the virus at the moment,” she said.

“The second lesson is that government matters. We see the listening we’re doing to the health experts in Ireland - they’re leading government policy and rightly so because they know what needs to be done. We need the same attention paid to the climate scientists.”

She also urged Irish companies to do more to assist in the national effort to reduce carbon emissions.

“We have to get our private sector engaged in a way that the private sector internationally is engagin.

“I don’t think the Irish private sector is doing enough. I hope it will commit to be zero carbon at the latest by 2050.”

Mrs Robinson was speaking at the formal opening of the country’s first Centre for Environmental Justice, an initiative of the Community Law and Mediation (CLM) charity.

She said the move was timely as injustices in society risked becoming all the deeper with the impact of the climate and environmental crises.

"The climate crisis disproportionately and earlier affected the poorest countries and communities and still disproportionately affects those in poorer communities even in developed countries,” she said.

CLM, which has offices in Dublin and Limerick, offers free legal advice, education, advocacy and mediation, with an emphasis on equality issues.

Chief executive, Rose Wall, said the move to expand into environmental justice was a natural extension of their existing work as the burden of the climate crisis would not be borne equally by all.

“We have seen how climate change and other environmental factors directly impact people’s housing, due to flooding, or health, due to dirty air,” she said.

“We are also alert to the potential unfairness of climate action measures on marginalised groups whether that is, for example, through job loss or energy poverty.

“People who are most disadvantaged or marginalised have the fewest choices about where and how they live; they have fewer resources to cope with pollution or the challenges of climate change; and they have less visibility in the shaping of policy responses.”

