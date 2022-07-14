The Road Safety Authority has advised motorists to exercise caution as temperatures get set to soar. File photo

Motorists and other road users should take extra precautions as temperatures soar over the coming days, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

As daytime temperatures are forecast to hit the high 20s or into the 30s from Sunday through Tuesday – prompting Met Éireann to issue a high temperature weather advisory – the RSA is urging drivers to plan ahead before getting behind the wheel while other road users should also be aware of potential hazards.

"In high temperatures the RSA is advising road users, particularly drivers, to be aware of the dangers posed by ‘sun glare’. Sun glare can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun,” the RSA said in a statement.

To avoid this, it advises drivers to wear sun glasses while driving and to be aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

Motorists should also pack extra supplies of water in their vehicles in the event they are stuck in traffic for long periods in hot conditions.

Pets and children are particularly at risk of dehydration in such conditions.

Drivers should also ensure that their windscreens are clean both inside and out and that they have topped up with window washing fluid to clear way insects and excess road dust.

The fine weather also means more people will be out and about and drivers are urged to keep an eye out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists.

"Slow down and allow extra space when passing,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are also advised to beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

The high temperatures also means that road surface temperatures will rise significantly in the hot weather and surface dressed roads (“tar and chips”) will be prone to softening of the bitumen.

"This will lead to bitumen slicks occurring on more minor roads. Road users are advised to slow down and exercise caution when braking in such situations,” the RSA advises.

