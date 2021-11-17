Review of carbon budgets urged amid concern figures do not add up

Provisional carbon budgets published last month to guide emissions cuts across society will need further analysis after doubts were raised about the figures adding up.

Budgets were proposed for six sectors – transport, business, agriculture, buildings, electricity generation and land use – with a lowest and highest emissions ‘ceiling’ for each.

Emission cuts are needed across all six to stay within the individual ceilings and collectively achieve a 51pc reduction in national emissions by 2030.

But the Oireachtas environment and climate change committee heard if the lowest figure was chosen in each case, the total would fall well below 51pc while if all the highest were chosen, they would barely reach 51pc.

Senator Alice Mary Higgins questioned the calculations and asked why ranges were provided when only the top figures would hit the

target.

“Shouldn’t the 51pc target be in the middle of the range?” she asked.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said he would like the committee to look at the figures.

“That’s the sort of detail that I’d love to get from the committee. I think a detailed analysis from the committee at this stage would be very welcome and helpful,” he said.

Committee chairman, Brian Leddin, said: “We would certainly be very interested in getting into that in detail.”

It is up to the Dáil, however, to decide whether to refer the matter to the committee.

Mr Ryan set out the next steps in the carbon budgets process and it shows there is a long way to go before they are finalised.

Firstly, overall national budgets proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) must be accepted.

The CCAC proposed last month that total national emissions be cut on average by 4.8pc per year from 2021-2025 and by 8.3pc per year from 2026-2030.

Mr Ryan said he wrote to the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad yesterday to formally have those budgets presented to both houses. The Dáil will then decide whether to refer them to the committee, which would have to prepare a report for the Dáil and Seanad.

The minister will meanwhile hold a public consultation and discussions with other ministers before making recommendations to Government.

When the Government accepts the budgets, they will also be presented to both the Dáil and Seanad, who may consider them in conjunction with the committee report – if such a report was sought.

If the Dáil and Seanad do not accept the proposed budgets, the minister will consult the CCAC and may make changes, but ultimately the houses of the Oireachtas cannot block the budgets.

It is only when the national carbon budgets and sectoral emissions ceilings are legally adopted that the sectoral emissions cuts will be clarified.

Mr Ryan said they would be finalised in Climate Action Plan 2022. He published Climate Action Plan 2021 a fortnight ago.

He told the committee the process would work.

“The sectoral targets are going to have to add up to 51pc within the legislation,” he said.

“It’s not a light legislative tool – it’s an absolute straitjacket.”