Revealed: The most expensive appliances to run in your home and how you can save hundreds of euro

Know your appliances: New booklet with top energy savings tips is being delivered to households nationwide

Every home in the country is to receive a new information booklet in the coming days showing how to save potentially hundreds of euros on their energy bills this winter.

The booklet breaks down the running costs of household appliances and central heating systems per minute or hour to give householders a clear indication of how much they are spending on each and where savings might be made.

A central heating system, for example, costs on average €11.20 to run on gas for five hours and €11.40 to run on oil.

Expand Close Know your appliances: New booklet with top energy savings tips is being delivered to households nationwide / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Know your appliances: New booklet with top energy savings tips is being delivered to households nationwide

Reducing the running costs by just 10pc – by turning the thermostat down to 19C, switching off radiators in unused rooms or ensuring the system is running properly with no trapped air or other impediments – could save more than €200 over six months.

Limiting shower time could also help. If four people in a family each take a 15-minute shower every second day, that adds almost to the monthly bill.

If even two of them take 20-minute showers every day, the cost shoots up to €44.55 per month.

Read More

Other appliances that use or supply heat, such as washing machines and immersion heaters, are also big energy users that keep bills high.

The ‘Reduce Your Use – Stay Warm and Well’ booklet compiled by the Department of the Environment will be sent to more than two million households over the coming weeks.

Much of the practical advice on efficient use of household appliances and heating systems comes from energy expert, Professor Aoife Foley, who has examined the running costs of everything from a toaster to a tumble dryer.

“Based on our figures, a family of four could be spending as much as €25 per day on electricity, gas and home heating,” she said.

“Over a standard winter monthly billing period, this could exceed a cost of €700.

“This cost is for everyday home activities such as electric showers, using your dishwasher, washing machine and tumble dryer, boiling your kettle and cooking dinner.

“By highlighting the energy cost of certain appliances in the home, in tandem with advice on how to reduce energy consumption, we are empowering people to make informed decisions on how they can reduce their use where it is safe and possible to do so, while also keeping more money in their pocket.”

However, she added: “But staying warm and well this winter must be the priority for everyone.”

That’s a key message in the booklet which pulls together advice from the Department of Social Protection, the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), the ALONE charity as well as the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

It comes with advice on people’s rights to continued supply even when in arrears and how to go about getting help with unpaid bills.

It also looks at the longer-term options householders might be able to consider to improve energy efficiency in their homes not just for the current high-price period but for the future.

“We are working with households right across the country to help everyone reduce their energy use, now and for good,” said Tom Halpin of the SEAI.

“This starts with advising householders and businesses how to reduce their energy bills through changing habits, better practice and guidance on heating and electricity.

“But we are also delighted to see the huge interest in our government-funded grants for home energy upgrades.”