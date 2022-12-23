Revealed: How Christmas can drive energy bills up – but staying warm and well must be the priority for everyone

Being mindful of when we use appliances and for how long can conserve energy and help lower bills over the festive season, say experts

FUELING the festive season could cost the average household more than €200 in energy bills, according to a Department of Environment campaign aimed at avoiding nasty new year surprises.

With families spending more time at home, longer cooking times for big meals and visiting guests having extra showers, electricity, oil and gas usage can soar.

“Energy costs can mount quickly over the period. Bills for households could exceed €200,” said energy expert, Professor Aoife Foley, who has calculated the potential impact.

“We want people to enjoy Christmas, but also to provide them with knowledge and advice on their consumption and costs.”

Some of the additional costs over the period may include cooking a turkey which can cost up to €3.22 for a four-and-a-half hour roasting.

An average nut roast, taking 45 minutes to heat in the oven, costs around 67c and 34c to roast vegetables for 25 minutes.

Constant cups of tea can add up too – it costs 20c for 15 minutes worth of kettle boiling.

Heating appliances are the most expensive, with a plug-in electric heater and the immersion each costing €1.02 per hour.

Central heating is more expensive at €11.20-€11.40 for five hours of gas or oil heat.

Running a games console costs around 22c for three hours, and keeping the festive lights on can cost from €1.45 to €8.42 for eight hours depending on whether they are the more efficient LED kind or older incandescent types.

Prof Foley urged people to check their radiators and turn their thermostat down to 19C if possible as an immediate money-saving move.

“But staying warm and well over the Christmas period must be the priority for everyone,” she stressed.

That message was firmly backed by ALONE, the support charity for older people, which has seen an increase in calls from people struggling to meet their energy costs.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for older people, some of whom will feel isolated both emotionally and financially at this time,” said chief executive, Seán Moynihan.

“We want to be very clear that older people should not restrict their energy usage in ways that could impact their health in the coming days and weeks.”

ALONE staff and volunteers are in place nationwide and their support line will remain open from 8am to 8pm every day, including Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

MABS, the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, also urged people to get in contact with their confidential service if they are in difficulties or worried about their energy bills.

“MABS is delighted to work with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications on this campaign,” said spokesperson, Karl Cronin.

"Christmas can be a very stressful time for households, and this year we have seen more and more people contact our offices in relation to energy bills.”

The ALONE national support line is: 0818 222 024. The MABS helpline will not operate from December 24-28 but will be back in action on December 29 on 0818 07 2000.