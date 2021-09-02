Revealed: Dancing monkey and raccoon attempting a break-in among wildlife photo finalists

Sweet lips are for kissing! by Philipp Stahr showing a Box fish in Curacao, Dutch Caribbean, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Philipp Stahr/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

I got you! by Kranitz Roland showing two squirrels in Hungary, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Kranitz Roland/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Smoked Deer for Dinner by Siddhant Agrawal showing a tiger who stood on her hind limbs to be able to scratch her face with a log in Jim Corbett National Park, India, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Siddhant Agrawal/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Let's dance by Andy Parkinson showing two Kamchatka bear cubs having a play fight in Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Andy Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Glory by Sarosh Lodhi showing a young langur swaying its body to give the impression that its dancing in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Sarosh Lodhi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Mr Giggles by Martina Novotna showing a Grey seal pup who appears to be giggling on a beach in Ravenscar, Scarborough, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021.Martina Novotna/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Ouch! by Ken Jensen showing a golden silk monkey in Yunnan China, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Ken Jensen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Just Checking by Larry Petterborg showing a male Vervet Monkey hanging around a bridge over the Luangwa River in South Luangwa National Park in Zambia, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Larry Petterborg/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Laughing Snake by Aditya Kshirsagar showing a Vine snake with its mouth wide open in India, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

Missed by Lea Scaddan showing two Western Grey Kangaroos fighting in Perth, Western Australia, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

How do you get that damn window open? by Nicolas de Vaulx showing a raccoon on a window in France, which has been shortlised for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021.Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Nicolas de Vaulx/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

We're Too Sexy For This Beach by Joshua Galicki showing a trio of Gentoo Penguins at Volunteer Point in East Falkland, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Joshua Galicki/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire

A raccoon trying to open a window and a monkey dancing are in the running to be named the funniest wildlife photo of the year.

The images are among 42 shortlisted finalists for this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Among the more eye-catching finalists are a picture of a raccoon trying to get into someone’s house, called How Do You Get That Damn Window Open?, which was taken in France by Nicolas de Vaulx.

Among the more eye-catching finalists are a picture of a raccoon trying to get into someone's house, called How Do You Get That Damn Window Open?, which was taken in France by Nicolas de Vaulx.

Another picture, Smoked Deer For Dinner by Siddhant Agrawal, shows a tiger in Jim Corbett National Park, India, standing up and scratching her face with a log.

Another picture, Smoked Deer For Dinner by Siddhant Agrawal, shows a tiger in Jim Corbett National Park, India, standing up and scratching her face with a log.

A picture called Dancing Away To Glory by Sarosh Lodhi shows a langur dancing in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India.

A picture called Dancing Away To Glory by Sarosh Lodhi shows a langur dancing in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India.

Other photos include a grey seal pup laughing, two kangaroos fighting and a smiling snake.

Other photos include a grey seal pup laughing, two kangaroos fighting and a smiling snake.

Paul Joynson-Hicks, co-founder of the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe.

“The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and we must do all we can to protect it.”

Paul Joynson-Hicks, co-founder of the awards, said: "We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe.

Voting is now open and closes on October 10 for the People’s Choice Award, which gives the public the chance to vote for their funniest animal snap.

The public can vote at: www.comedywildlifephoto.com, with category and overall winners announced on October 22.

The best image will win a one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya, and a handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.



