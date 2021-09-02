Revealed: Dancing monkey and raccoon attempting a break-in among wildlife photo finalists

We're Too Sexy For This Beach by Joshua Galicki showing a trio of Gentoo Penguins at Volunteer Point in East Falkland, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Joshua Galicki/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
How do you get that damn window open? by Nicolas de Vaulx showing a raccoon on a window in France, which has been shortlised for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021.Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Nicolas de Vaulx/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Missed by Lea Scaddan showing two Western Grey Kangaroos fighting in Perth, Western Australia, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Laughing Snake by Aditya Kshirsagar showing a Vine snake with its mouth wide open in India, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Just Checking by Larry Petterborg showing a male Vervet Monkey hanging around a bridge over the Luangwa River in South Luangwa National Park in Zambia, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Larry Petterborg/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Ouch! by Ken Jensen showing a golden silk monkey in Yunnan China, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Ken Jensen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Mr Giggles by Martina Novotna showing a Grey seal pup who appears to be giggling on a beach in Ravenscar, Scarborough, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021.Martina Novotna/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Glory by Sarosh Lodhi showing a young langur swaying its body to give the impression that its dancing in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Sarosh Lodhi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Let's dance by Andy Parkinson showing two Kamchatka bear cubs having a play fight in Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Andy Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Smoked Deer for Dinner by Siddhant Agrawal showing a tiger who stood on her hind limbs to be able to scratch her face with a log in Jim Corbett National Park, India, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Siddhant Agrawal/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
I got you! by Kranitz Roland showing two squirrels in Hungary, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Issue date: Thursday September 2, 2021. Kranitz Roland/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Sweet lips are for kissing! by Philipp Stahr showing a Box fish in Curacao, Dutch Caribbean, which has been shortlisted for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. Philipp Stahr/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021/PA Wire
Another picture, Smoked Deer For Dinner by Siddhant Agrawal, shows a tiger in Jim Corbett National Park, India, standing up and scratching her face with a log.
A picture called Dancing Away To Glory by Sarosh Lodhi shows a langur dancing in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India.
Other photos include a grey seal pup laughing, two kangaroos fighting and a smiling snake.
Paul Joynson-Hicks, co-founder of the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe.
“The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and we must do all we can to protect it.”
Voting is now open and closes on October 10 for the People’s Choice Award, which gives the public the chance to vote for their funniest animal snap.