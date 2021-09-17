SERIOUS incidents at two water treatment plants in recent weeks left residents in one town sick and put the health of others at risk.

The incidents at the plants in Ballymore Eustace, which supplies drinking water to parts of Dublin city, and in Creagh which serves Gorey in Co Wexford, were only made public on Friday evening.

The plants are run by Dublin City Council and Wexford County Council on behalf of Irish Water and in both incidents, Irish Water was not notified until days later.

Health and environmental authorities were also left out of the loop.

The Health Service Executive, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the two local authorities and Irish Water have all been involved in addressing the problems since they emerged.

Housing Minister Darragh said on Friday evening he had received a letter from the EPA which was of great concern.

His department said: “the EPA stated that an abject failure in management oversight, operational control and responsiveness at two public drinking water treatment plants had allowed unsafe water to enter into the public drinking water supply and endanger public health”.

Mr O’Brien has received some reports from the agencies involved in handling the incidents and has sought more from Dublin City Council and Wexford County Council.

He is meeting with the managing director of Irish Water and the chief executives of the two local authorities on Saturday to discuss the issue.

“I find the failures identified by the EPA concerning and unacceptable – peoples’ safety is paramount,” he said.

Irish Water general manager Eamon Gallen said the EPA and HSE were notified as soon as the utility became aware of the incidents but he accepted that was not good enough.

“In both these incidents Irish Water and our partners in the local authorities fell short of the standards we set ourselves,” he said.

“We operate a service level agreement where both Irish Water and our partners in the local authorities are required to follow all guidelines to ensure drinking water incidents are immediately reported to the EPA and HSE.

“In both instances, late notification to Irish Water of issues relating to the disinfection process at the plants, potentially put public health at risk.”

The problems at the Creagh plant occurred between August 19-24 and left water that was not properly disinfected enter the public drinking water supply.

Irish Water was only notified on August 26. By then, reports of illness in the community were being received but it was too later to order a boil water notice as the problem had been rectified.

In the case of Ballymore Eustace, problems with the cryptosporidium batter and disinfection system happened on August 20 but were not reported at all.

Irish Water only became aware of the issue when a different problem was reported 12 days later.

The issues at both plants have been resolved but raise questions about communications between Irish Water and local authority water staff who have not yet been fully subsumed into the utility.

Similar communication failures were highlighted when contamination concerns at the Leixlip plant put 600,000 people on a series of boil water alerts in late 2019.



