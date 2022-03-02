‘Real danger’ of nuclear accident as Russian invasion intensifies

People arrive from Ukraine to Romania after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. Photo: Reuters/Fedja Grulovic

People wait by a fence as they search for relatives arriving by train from Lviv, in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating a “real danger of a nuclear accident”, environmental campaigners have warned.

They said the country’s 15 reactors were vulnerable to accidental air strikes, loss of electricity for control operations and lack of access for monitoring staff.

Russian troops have taken over the Chernobyl plant in the north of the country.

While the damaged reactor from the 1986 disaster is safely contained, radioactive spent fuel from decades of power generation is in dilapidated facilities awaiting transfer to a newly built storage unit.

Read More

Olexiy Pasyiuk, deputy director of Ecoaction Ukraine, said staff in Chernobyl, who are normally brought to and from the plant each day, were not allowed to rotate shifts and had their mobile phones taken.

Workers in the wider exclusion zone, who normally rotate fortnightly, had been evacuated, so routine monitoring was not being carried out.

A spike in radioactivity was recorded last week which some attributed to dust being unsettled by the sudden arrival of many trucks, but Mr Pasyiuk said he was not reassured.

“There are inconsistences. We don’t know how it got into the air when it was wet and trucks were getting stuck in the mud.”

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, in its last daily update on Tuesday, reported that there were no violations of safe operation limits at any plants.

Expand Close People arrive from Ukraine to Romania after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. Photo: Reuters/Fedja Grulovic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People arrive from Ukraine to Romania after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. Photo: Reuters/Fedja Grulovic

It said “security divisions and physical protection services are on high alert”.

The Inspectorate provides daily updates at 6am Irish time but up to mid-morning Wednesday, it had not issued a new one.

While air strikes are a concern, Mr Pasyiuk said most incidents at nuclear power plants arose from problems with operating systems.

“You don’t necessarily have to target the reactors themselves because the cut-off of electricity supply causes difficulties for plants to operate.

“They would have some back-up of course but it’s designed only for days. The accidents we saw in other places often related to the systems. So we have a very real danger of a nuclear accident at one of the plants.”

Mr Pasyiuk spoke at an online press briefing by a coalition of Ukrainian environmental organisations that are appealing to similar NGOs throughout Europe for help.

They said the Russians had shelled wind turbines and a solar farm and had a presence at hydroelectricity facilities.

There are conflicting reports about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s biggest. Some Russian troops were advancing on it while others said they had already taken it over.

“What is clear is that the Russians are targeting the energy infrastructure as a whole,” said energy expert Kostiantyn Krynytsky.

Work to connect the Ukraine electricity grid with networks in Europe to ensure continued power has begun, and EU energy ministers agreed on Monday to release 60 million barrels of oil from joint national reserves to Ukraine to help keep energy systems functioning.

The NGOs said the ultimate aim must be to end fossil fuel use.

“Global fossil fuel addiction feeds Putin’s war machine,” said Svitlana Romanko, a Ukranian climate activist.

“Fossil fuels are a weapon of mass destruction and we need a non-proliferation treaty ending their use.”