Rare eagle killed by lethal banned pest poison in the midlands

The public’s help is being sought to find out who killed a rare white-tailed eagle found poisoned in the midlands.

The young male bird was specially brought to Ireland from Norway as part of a programme to reestablish the species which was wiped out here a century ago.

He was found dead on lands between Lough Ramar, Co Cavan and Lough Sheelin, Co Westmeath in November last year.

Toxicology tests have now found he died from ingesting carbuforan, a lethal pest control poison that has been illegal for a decade because of its devastating impact on birdlife.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said it was not known how the eagle ingested the banned substance but it was possibly through eating a dead animal that had been laced with it.

White-tailed eagles eat mainly carrion and fish, and occasionally small live mammals such as rabbits and other birds.

NPWS Regional manager Maurice Eakin stressed that white-tailed eagles were a protected species under the Wildlife Acts and that possession of carbofuran was also an offence.

“It is particularly disturbing that the reckless laying of poison has resulted in the death of a white-tailed eagle, one of our largest and most majestic bird species, which had been persecuted to extinction by the early 1900s,” he said.

The bird, which has a wingspan of over two metres, was brought has a chick from Norway in 2021 and released on Lough Derg.

A satellite tag fitted prior to his release showed he had been spending time mainly around Lough Sheelin and the neighbouring counties and seemed to have settled well into its new surroundings.

White-tailed eagles only mature at around five years of age and it was hoped this bird would become part of a breeding pair and go on to nest in the area.

Two other young birds have also made the area their home, leading to hopes that the species could form a stronghold there.

“The NPWS was delighted that three of these birds had chosen Westmeath as their new home, and their movements were being monitored, until the tag from the juvenile male white-tailed eagle indicated it was in the one spot in Cavan for a troubling length of time,” Mr Eakin said.

He said the NPWS was seeking any information from the public in the Westmeath and Cavan region that might help with their investigation, particularly anyone who may have seen any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the general area between Lough Sheelin and Lough Ramar, of Co. Cavan.

In 2020, carbofuran killed 23 buzzards found dead on farmland in west Cork in a case that shocked even NPWS rangers.

Studies in the United States have shown how a single granule alone, resembling a natural seed grain in size and shape, could kill a bird.

The NPWS said the reintroduction of the white-tailed eagle had the potential for economic benefits for regions where they settle.

When the first breeding pair nested in Mountshannon, Co Claire ten years ago, they attracted thousands of birdwatchers and other visitors over the following years, hoping for sight of the birds.