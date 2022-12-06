Radio and TV shows don’t have to give airtime to climate change deniers to provide balance, says regulator

Radio and TV shows do not have to give airtime to climate change deniers or doubters to provide balanced coverage of the issue, the industry regulator has said.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) said there was some confusion over what it meant to uphold the industry code on fair and impartial debate.

“There is no legal obligation to provide balance,” Declan McLoughlin, BAI manager told the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee.

“It may be necessary but where there is no actual alternative view – and the fundamentals of climate change are decided - there is no requirement to provide balance.

“With balance for the sake of it, you end up with false equivalence, with views that do not represent the truth.”

He said discussion of the impacts of climate policies may need a more nuanced approach but even then broadcasters needed to have confidence in their editorial abilities.

Broadcasters that felt they lacked detailed knowledge of the subject tended to be more conservative in their approach, he said.

High staff turnover and the “ongoing education challenge” that presented that did not help matters.

But he said the prevailing stance should be: “Climate change is a reality. We are not going to entertain somebody who thinks it isn’t.”

The committee was holding the second of three meetings on the media’s role in the communication of climate change and climate action.

The Press Council was asked to attend on behalf of print and online media outlets but declined.

Committee chair, Green Party TD Brian Leddin, said the message was passed on to the committee’s secretariat on Monday.

“The gist of it was that they felt they couldn’t usefully contribute. I disagree fully,” he said.

“I think I can speak for the committee in saying that we are disappointed.”

Press council chairman, Rory Montgomery, said afterwards he had apologised for the late reply to the committee.

An administrative error within the council's office meant he only received the invitation on Monday and it was too late to provide a full statement.

He said, however, he pointed out that the Press Council's remit covered how members of the public felt treated by the press and it was not clear it had a role in the committee's discussions.

"We're happy to engage with the committee to hear their suggestions as to how their concerns might be reflected in our code of practice," Mr Montgomery said.

"I have received a further letter from the committee this afternoon seeking a reply by December 20 and I will be writing back."

TDs and senators at the committee expressed concern at the manner in which climate was sometimes discussed on air.

Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke said there was too much “Punch and Judy stuff”.

Party colleague, Réada Cronin, asked if there was any role for the BAI in fact-checking programmes.

“We have moved away from climate change being an opinion. It’s stated fact,” she said.

“But we have this unscientific populist nonsense at times. We hear it in the Dáil too at times.”

Mr Leddin expressed concern around the placement of advertisements and sponsorships.

He said he or other politicians could come away from an on-air interrogation where they were “hauled over the coals for not doing enough on climate” and the break that followed could feature ads for dairy products or gas boilers.

Mr O’Loughlin said once the ads were legal, it was up to broadcasters to decide when to run them.

He also said fact-checking had to remain an editorial function as it would not be right for the industry regulator to intervene.

The BAI was, however, taking the lead on a series of initiatives aimed at improving climate change understanding and coverage.

A five-week climate literacy course run in conjunction with Dublin City University was attended by 85 people, funding for climate change programming was being increased and the BAI’s codes were being reviewed and public input was welcome.

“In particular, we are asking whether the news and current affairs code should deal specifically with climate change,” said BAI chief executive, Celene Craig.

“Likewise, we are asking whether our commercial communications code should include requirements on environmental claims in advertising.”

The closing date for observations is December 21.