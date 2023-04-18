Radical plan to cut car use will focus on cities and be ‘mindful’ of rural communities, says Transport Minister Eamon Ryan

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has set out his plans to devise a strategy to reduce car use just weeks after the prospect proved so controversial to the main parties, he had to take it off a cabinet meeting agenda.

In a briefing for Government, the minister stresses that a year’s work will go into the strategy, that there will be extensive public consultation and that the focus will be on cities but with care taken to ensure any impact on rural areas is fully considered.

The overall aim is to cut car journeys by 20pc by 2030 which will be essential if transport emissions are to be reduced by half as required by law.

Components of the ‘demand management strategy’ are likely to involve reallocating road space away from cars towards public transport, cycling and walking; with the possibility of fewer and more expensive on-street parking spaces and tax measures that promote green transport and deter private car use.

Mr Ryan stressed, however, that improved public transport would be provided in tandem with any car curtailment measures.

“Government fully recognises that any demand management measures being considered, such as road space reallocation, car-free zones and user charging will only be effective and equitable when alternative, public transport options are readily available, both in urban and rural areas,” a statement from his department said.

It said the minister would set up a steering group of officials from government departments and agencies to oversee development of the strategy.

“The work of this group will take a ‘Cities First’ approach so that the primary focus will be on reducing congestion in cities and urban areas first,” it said.

“There will be a number of sub-groups of the steering group including one that will consider any potential impacts on rural communities, mindful that people in rural areas may be more dependent on cars and have less access to public transport.”

The statement briefly cites climate concerns, placing much more emphasis on the social benefits of fewer cars.

Mr Ryan is quoted as saying: “Traffic congestion continues to clog our roads in our towns and cities. It causes stress. It slows us down and makes us late.

“It makes it more difficult for buses to run on time. It’s polluting, it’s noisy and it’s often dangerous for walkers and cyclists. In other words, the system we have now isn’t working for people.

“Less traffic congestion, on the other hand, means less stress and more time. It also means improved air quality, more people friendly urban centres and the potential for greater fitness and health through improved active travel.

“Our transport system at the moment is overly dependent on cars which is leading to daily traffic chaos and lower quality of life, particularly in our cities.

“As our population grows, these pressures are only going to increase unless we intervene now to reduce our reliance on cars and put in place the systems and road space needed for people to choose quality public transport or active travel.”

The Department of Transport is also to develop a Climate Action and Sustainable Mobility Public Engagement and Communications Strategy.

Its aim will be to “communicate Government measures and policies to support the changes needed to transform the transport system, as well as motivating individuals to make a shift in how they travel.“