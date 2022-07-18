| 18.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Put the swatter away – we need insects to thrive and survive, say experts as sun brings out flies and wasps

Bees are essential to a thriving ecosystem. Photo: Ludmila Smite Expand
Wasps are really important predators that feed on other insects that might cause us trouble Expand
Stock image of flying ants in the north Dublin area. Photo: Adrian Weckler Expand

Close

Bees are essential to a thriving ecosystem. Photo: Ludmila Smite

Bees are essential to a thriving ecosystem. Photo: Ludmila Smite

Wasps are really important predators that feed on other insects that might cause us trouble

Wasps are really important predators that feed on other insects that might cause us trouble

Stock image of flying ants in the north Dublin area. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Stock image of flying ants in the north Dublin area. Photo: Adrian Weckler

/

Bees are essential to a thriving ecosystem. Photo: Ludmila Smite

Caroline O'Doherty

Warm weather means a greater likelihood of encountering insects but experts are pleading with the scared and squeamish to please not swat.

Flies can be our friends, wasps are warriors for the good and, even when airborne, ants are harmless.

Related topics

More On UCD

Most Watched

Privacy