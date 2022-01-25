Public accept science of climate change but are confused about the role they play in it, according to survey

One in three people surveyed did not see agriculture as a major contributor to climate change. Stock image

Professor Pete Lunn of the ESRI says the results are largely positive compared with the level of public knowledge in other countries. Photo: Mark Condren

Storm Barra on December 7, 2021: climate change is seen as the biggest risk to the global economy. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Most people in Ireland understand the basic science of climate change but are unclear about how everyday activities contribute to it.

The majority say climate change worries them when the question is put to them, but almost two-thirds do not mention it as a key concern unless prompted.

Most underestimate the negative effect of agriculture on climate despite it producing more than a third of the country’s greenhouse gases.

They over-estimate the benefits of relatively low-impact practices such as recycling.

More people wrongly thought it worse to put recycling waste in the general household bin than to continue driving or eating meat.

The findings come from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) which questioned 1,000 people on their knowledge of climate change and policies designed to address it.

Some of the questions were asked before it was revealed the main thrust of the exercise was to discover views on climate change.

While 70pc of participants ultimately declared themselves worried about the impact of climate change in Ireland, only 37pc put it among the top five most pressing issues facing the country when they did not know the rationale behind the survey.

At the end of the exercise, participants had the option to donate €2 of a €7 payment for their time to a carbon offset charity but only half did so.

ESRI researchers Dr Shane Timmons and Professor Pete Lunn say the results are largely positive compared with the level of public knowledge in other countries.

Just 1.3pc did not believe in climate change, although, taken together with the 9pc who said it was due to natural causes, that means one in 10 still do not grasp the issue.

One in eight said climate change was the most pressing issue facing the country.

But that was dwarfed by the overwhelming concerns about housing and healthcare.

One in three did not see agriculture as a major contributor to climate change, one in four did not know methane was a greenhouse gas and most did not know that hybrid vehicles emit carbon.

Men were less likely to worry about climate change than women, as were people with children .

Attitudes to the carbon tax were very mixed, with only a tiny majority believing it could be effective in encouraging more sustainable behaviour by households and businesses.

An overwhelming 92.7pc said they did not know what the revenue from carbon tax was used for despite repeated Government messaging around it.

The participants were subsequently shown the correct answers to the science-based questions and asked again about the carbon tax.

Belief that it could be effective increased by 25pc.

“It’s striking how many people changed their mind on the carbon tax when learning about the science of climate change for just 10 minutes,” Dr Timmons said.

“While acceptance of human-caused climate change is high, there are some gaps in knowledge and people were clearly affected by the information.”