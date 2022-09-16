Progress for MetroLink as planning application for new Dublin rail line to be lodged by end of month

An artist's impression of how an entrance to the Metrolink might look on O Connell Street

THE planning application for the long-awaited MetroLink is to be lodged at the end of this month.

Official notices to be published tomorrow say full details of the application for the mainly underground rail line in Dublin will be made public online from September 29.

The documents will then be submitted directly to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) September 30 or soon after.

Interested parties will then have until November 25 to make observations or objections and ABP may decide to hold an oral hearing to air the submissions publicly.

MetroLink, in various guises, has been promised since 2005, but a previous attempt was shelved during the last recession.

The current project is expected to cost between €9.5-€12.15 billion euro according to most recent estimates considered by Cabinet last July, although one costing suggested it could go as high as €24bn.

The application is for a form of planning permission called a Railway Order which would allow for the construction and operation of the new line running from 18.8km from Estuary, just north of Swords, to Charlemont near Ranelagh south of the Dublin city centre.

It would take a route through Swords, Dublin Airport, Ballymun, Glasnevin and the city centre, stopping at 16 stations along the way.

Eleven stations would be underground: at Dublin Airport, Northwood, Ballymun, Collins Avenue, Griffith Park, Glasnevin, Mater Hospital, O’Connell Street, Tara Street, St Stephen’s Green and Charlemont.

Other stops would be at Estuary, Seatown, Swords Central, Fosterstown and Dardistown.

A multi-storey car park with 3,000 spaces intended as a park and ride facility forms part of the application and would be built at Estuary.

Other major items of infrastructure included in the application will be a 99 metre bridge over the M50 and a 261 metre long viaduct over the Broadmeadow and Ward River.

A new depot at Dardistown would be built to accommodate the trains and serve as a control centre and maintenance facility.

Extensive documentation is to be published on a new website, www.metrolinkro.ie from September 29, showing all the paperwork that will go to APB.

It will include plans for the works and the land requirements along with details of the owners and occupants of the lands, an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement.

All the documents will also be available in hard copy for inspection at the offices of ABP, Dublin City Council, Fingal County Council, the National Transport Authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland from October 7 to November 25.

Paolo Carbone, head of public transport capital programmes at Transport Infrastructure Ireland, said he was pleased to see this stage reached.

“The publication of this notice is an important achievement for the project because it is the first step in the statutory planning process,” he said.

He said public involvement would be welcomed throughout the process ahead.

“Fully open and transparent consultation has been always a policy for TII for our public transport projects and we will make available in a timely fashion all information for the public in a form that they can digest.”

He said he could not predict how long a planning decision might take, particularly if there was an oral hearing.

“I would expect in a project of this scale and complexity, there might be, but it’s not our decision.”